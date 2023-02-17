Sunday afternoon was a beautiful sunny day with a slight breeze. It was the perfect setting for the Mulhall-Orlando local livestock show.
Assembling new pens and a show ring provided by local supporters, numerous Mulhall-Orlando 4-H and FFA members set up for the local show Saturday morning at the Mulhall Fair Barn.
All livestock exhibits were required to be on site Sunday morning before the barn was shut down for church services. At last, the judging contest began just before noon followed by the livestock show.
Starting off with hogs, Dax Inman won Grand Champion Gilt, and Roberto Romero won Reserve Grand Champion Gilt. Kilee Blehm won Grand Champion Barrow, and Fletcher Inman was Reserve Grand Champion Barrow. Coming first in Junior Hog Showmanship was Dax Inman, with Hanna Schmidt coming first in Senior Hog Showmanship.
Next, came sheep. Deacon James was named Grand Champion Ewe, and Callen Oldenburg was named Reserve Grand Champion Ewe. Daxton James won Grand Champion Wether, and Deacon James won Reserve Grand Champion Wether. First in Junior Sheep Showmanship was Daxton James, and first in Senior Sheep Showmanship was Callen Oldenburg.
Next up in the schedule was the goat show. Jace Taylor won Grand Champion Doe, and Garret Schoonover won Reserve Grand Champion Doe. Roberto Romero was named Grand Champion Wether, and Jace Taylor was named Reserve Grand Champion Doe. Garret Schoonover placed first in Junior Goat Showmanship, and Lincoln Oldenburg placed first in Senior Goat Showmanship.
Last but not least was the dairy and beef show. Kinley Rivera won Grand Champion Dairy Cow. Grand Champion Heifer went to Ally Phillips, and Reserve Grand Champion Heifer went to Daegan Pool. Champion Market Steer was Kamdyn McKay, and Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer was Casyn Larman. Placing in first for Junior Beef Showmanship was Emerson Pool, and Daegan Pool was first for Senior Showmanship.
Congratulations to all our livestock exhibitors’ hard work and good luck at the Logan County Livestock Show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.