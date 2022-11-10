No matter what we think about the election results, life in Stillwater goes on ... Friday night is the Stillwater Community Center Classic Movie. Boys Town is the 1938 film MGM Studio Head Louis B. Mayer considered to be his favorite. The stars are Spencer Tracy who won an Oscar for his performance as Father Flanagan and Mickey Rooney as the difficult boy Whitey Marsh who tests Father Flanagan’s belief there are no bad boys.
See you at 7 p.m. in the Winfrey Houston Theater for the movie plus free popcorn, water, and candy for snacks.
•••
Election Results – I decided to listen to the results while working on the computer so I was downtown.
I was saved from all the news as I was getting something from my car when Drew Williamson came to his truck parked next to my car. The Zannotti Wine Bar owner and I had an entertaining visit about politics, downtown Stillwater happenings, and Pink Floyd. He explained to me why I would like Pink Floyd. He had to tell me Pink Floyd is a band.
Our conversation was a better idea than election returns. A column about his political views would also be entertaining. A couple of years ago I wrote a column about his Stillwater life with Zannotti’s and Meditations.
•••
Let us begin with the local results for HD 34 – the most heartwarming story about the results was on the front page of the Wednesday News Press.
I doubt anyone was surprised about the outcome with current Representative Trish Ranson the winner. She has built a good reputation as a hard worker who represents well our education community of Stillwater. It would have been difficult for any Republican to win. According to the story, Ranson is to be the new chair of the minority caucus.
Ranson’s invitation to Baughman is the reason for this lovely story.
At Ranson’s watch party at Stonecloud Brewery, her Republican opponent Michael Baughman called to congratulate her. She invited Baughman to come and have a beer with her so her opponent ended up at the watch party.
In the NP story, Baughman is quoted as saying “he was happy to get the whole campaign experience but noted he got little support from his party.” He continued, “I worked by myself. I had barely any help…but I’m excited that I got over 3,500 votes by my lonesome. I think the Republican Party of Payne County should back all of their Republican candidates.”
Baughman said he plans to “stay involved in Oklahoma Politics. He still has concerns about foreign entities buying farmland in the state and wants life skills taught in schools.”
According to the article, Baughman said when he called her (Ranson) he told her the general election was more pleasant than the primary ... especially what happened inside the Republican Party with infighting .. “they should always support the nominee.”
Earlier this spring, I attended at least four or five Payne County Republican meetings where candidates spoke. Since I write about politics, I always want to hear candidates’ views. I talked with several of the candidates including Baughman and his opponent in the runoff Andrew Muchmore. I enjoyed visiting with both candidates.
Baughman had won the primary with 47.25% of the votes over Muchmore and DaRan Johnson. In the run-off, he won by 12 votes over Muchmore.
I viewed a debate between Baughman and Muchmore at one of their meetings. Baughman appears to have given much thought to many issues. He is a personable, impressive young man so I could see how he came in first in both the primary and the runoff.
When the general election campaigning started, I noticed a few signs for Baughman around town, but I did not see many signs for any candidate. A house I often drive past had a Baughman sign along with another Republican’s sign. I noticed recently the Baughman sign had disappeared. Then I noticed more Republican signs appeared in the yard, but his sign did not appear again.
One of my Republican friends told me a reason why he was not supporting Baughman. Then I heard from someone else another reason.
Then I happened to see the owner of the house with the now missing sign. That Republican told me “Baughman only had certain people he wanted campaigning for him.” I did not pursue why he would not want signs in yards if he had them made for advertising his campaign.
Posted on the Oct. 31 FB page of the Payne County Republicans was this message: The Payne County Republican Party has promoted our statewide candidates from Glencoe to Perkins and from HWY 35 to Cushing.
What about their Stillwater candidates? They had not promoted Michael Baughman.
You could say, “Well, they did not promote Ty Burns either. He has a small part of Stillwater in his District 35.” No, but Ty Burns’ opponent did not appear to have had an active campaign. Stillwater has at least two Republican legislators who live in other communities – Ty Burns who lives in the Watchorn area and Sen. Chuck Hall who lives in Perry. Also, Rep. John Talley represents a part of Stillwater, but he does live in Stillwater.
HD 34 represents only Stillwater.
The League of Women Voters sponsored a debate before the Nov. 8 election. I spoke with Baughman afterwards about his campaign. He told me he had not received much help. I suggested he join the Democrats where he would be supported.
Why would the local Republican Party not support their candidate against Trish Ranson? With the strong Republican vote in Stillwater, they might have done well. In her first two elections, her opponent was Aaron Means, the Republican County Chair. In 2018, she won by 1,347 votes but it narrowed in 2020, a presidential election year, to 594 votes.
The Republican County Party’s obvious slighting of Michael Baughman has bothered me as I observed it taking place. Why would the Republicans treat their candidate as one they could not support when their Republican Party voters had selected Baughman to be their candidate? They ignored the wishes of the majority of their voters.
•••
On the National Results – the Democrats can be cheering. The Republicans were ready to “walk right in and take over” but predictions on elections can be wrong. The Red Wave that was to sweep across the nation –although we are still awaiting results – did not happen. It is more like a red trickle.
•••
Let us end on a Borowitz Report: U.S.A. the Envy of World after Ten Billion Dollars in Campaign Ads Changes Almost Nothing. “When you imagine what you could do with ten billion dollars, you immediately think of building new roads or schools,” a citizen of Montenegro said. “But America’s roads and schools must be in excellent shape if they can afford to spend ten billion dollars on election ads instead.”
•••
Next Week – Some cold weather and more on elections.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.