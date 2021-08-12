Twenty days to go – September will not be here soon enough! I just checked the 10-day forecast. Of the 10 days, today is predicted to be the hottest day at 99 degrees. In a few weeks, we will forget how hot this weather has been.
Today’s Main Topic in Stillwater and all of Oklahoma – new Delta strain COVID. Does this seem like a rerun of a bad movie? Except this year, COVID has become a political issue. Our Oklahoma citizens are the ones suffering from this pointless partisanship.
Are you wondering how COVID could have become political? This is an issue of safety. Requiring a mask is not an action to take away someone’s freedom but, instead, is an action of protection for the public.
Next week, we have OSU in session. We have the Stillwater schools open. We have a hospital with no rooms to spare.
This spring, the Republicans in the Legislature passed SB658 banning mask mandates and vaccination requirements. We have Gov. Stitt claiming personal responsibility will take care of the crisis. Republicans are always the ones stating their belief in local control while their actions speak the opposite.
We have one legislator – Rep. Trish Ranson – who has spoken out for safety. In her excellent column in the Aug. 7 News Press, she described the COVID issue well: “As we continue to respond to the dynamics of the pandemic, we are not each others’ enemy; the virus is our common enemy.”
She asked readers to call Gov. Stitt (405-521-2342) to declare a health emergency.
Ranson is taking a stand for safety for all of our citizens from infants to ancients. Delta COVID does not recognize political parties.
One would hope that a year of COVID experience would have taught everyone what Ranson said: The virus is our common enemy.
And a Lesson Not Learned – Apparently, the Tulsa Trump Rally lesson has not been learned though. A rally is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14, in the State Capitol Rotunda at 3 p.m. This rally is sponsored by the EKKLESIA MOVEMENT of Oklahoma and Sen. Warren Hamilton (R-McCurtain). Co-Sponsors include Sen. Jake Merrick (R-Yukon) who took Stephanie Bice’s place, United We Stand, The Logan County Republicans and the Oklahoma Republican Party.
On the rally flyer is the statement: No Mandated Vaccines or Mask! A banner states: WE WILL NOT BOW TO TYRANNY!
The EKKLESIA MOVEMENT has a Guthrie headquarters. The Oklahoma Chapter is part of a national Christian group that promotes an abortion free state. In 2020, the Oklahoma group supported several Republican candidates to take over the offices held by other Republicans. They had at least one victory with Hamilton being elected. In his first session, Hamilton sponsored the Oklahoma as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State bill. The bill passed and Stitt signed it. Recently, he asked Stitt to convene a special session to prevent private businesses from requiring their employees to be vaccinated. No response on that request thus far.
Let us pause and think about this Saturday rally – according to their Facebook page, the group is hoping for 3,000 plus. If 3,000 unvaccinated citizens not wearing masks gathered in the Capitol Rotunda, they would be close together without any protection. One could not tell, but since this group does not approve of vaccines or masks, it is doubtful any of them have been vaccinated.
This rally is a great opportunity for Delta COVID. How many participants will leave the rally having been exposed to COVID? How many will die from contracting COVID at the rally? Will Republican members of the Legislature attend so they can be a part of the personal freedom these Guthrie people have to contract COVID or give it to others? Will Gov. Stitt attend to see these citizens exercising personal responsibility? No, that will not happen. People attending this rally will not be exercising personal responsibility. They will be exhibiting dangerous behavior.
This rally definitely fits in The Twilight Zone. We shall see on Saturday from afar how many citizens wish to experiment with the possibility of ending in The Twilight Zone.
Going on to Atlanta – you thought I had forgotten. We arrived in Marietta, and I enjoyed reading about Atlanta instead of going into the city. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution did not disappoint.
The first column I found was Bill Torpy’s Metro column. This Chicago native has been writing for the Constitution since 1990.
If his columns are usually this entertaining, I will have to add him to the list with my other favorite columnist John Brummett of the Little Rock Democrat-Gazette.
His June 13 topic: “Hizzoner’s return: Saving humanity a city at a time.” Translated – Atlanta is in the midst of a mayoral race. Mayor Keisha Bottoms is completing her first term and is not running again. During the presidential race, she was mentioned as a potential running mate for Biden so Torpy said she would have been difficult to beat as she has a 70% approval rating.
Torpy does not have fond memories of two-term Mayor Kasim Reed. Examples from his column: “Reed is campaigning to plop back down in the chair he had to surrender because the law limits Atlanta chieftains to two consecutive terms.” About Torpy’s interview with Reed: “I spent 90 minutes Thursday at Colony Square in Midtown talking with Hizzoner, which is probably 87 minutes more than we spent talking in the last four years of his administration because we just didn’t get along. Our discussion was in advance of his grand birthday bash where (part of) the world was waiting to hear from his lips, “I’m back.”
Commenting on his time out of office, Reed said, “I’m a better person” which may not be a Herculean task because he was not the most likable person before according to Torpy.
Reed described the city being a tapestry that is unraveling, “and it will be difficult to put it back together.” When Torpy asked him about his accomplishments in his two terms, “Reed in describing his accomplishments in office, said the same things he’s said for years: “Lowest crime rate in 40 years. Highest cash reserves in history. Best relationship with the State of Georgia.”
Torpy then changed to subject to the image Reed had during his eight years – “hard-headed, hard-charging and a bully.” Torpy added the explanation of the image came partly from his columns because, “well, that’s what I saw.”
And then Torpy went for the kill. He asked Reed about the federal corruption probe that started in 2015. The former U.S. Attorney B.J. Pak spoke about a “culture of corruption” at City Hall and that it starts from the top.
And next week, we can learn about corruption with a Capital C.
If ever a municipal government fit in The Twilight Zone, Reed’s terms did. In fact, reading about all of the not only questionable but weird financial dealings is true entertainment – not good government, but definitely entertaining. Most cities do not buy machine guns.
We shall hear about those guns next week. Perhaps turnout at the rally also.
SCC Movie Night -- Tomorrow night is your chance to see Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward together for the first time. The movie starts at seven with free popcorn, candy and water provided. Movie night is a great way to spend a hot Friday night in The Continuing Twilight Zone.
