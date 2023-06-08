A July visit to the Saturday morning Farmers’ Market last summer brought about my topic for today’s column. While I was there, I decided to go into the Prairie Arts Center to see what was taking place there that morning.
For background, I will mention I first started writing about the PAC in 2017 when it was the Multi Arts Center. MAC was managed in a partnership agreement with the City of Stillwater. The facility had some troublesome issues so the City became interested in changing the partnership after Dr. Rebecca Brienen, OSU Art Dept. Chair, came forward expressing OSU’s interest in taking over management when the contract with the Friends of Multi Arts expired at the end of June.
I became involved in following the issue, and I wrote several columns in support of continuing with the Friends of Multi Arts. The FMA was a local group working to correct the past problems. The majority of Stillwater residents who expressed a view wanted to continue with the Friends according to City Councilor John Wedlake as he gave that observation as his reason for voting against the change. The other four – Mayor Gina Noble, Vice Mayor Pat Darlington, Alane Zannotti and Will Joyce – voted for OSU to take over the contract in July of 2017.
OSU has now had a lease and operating agreement for two three-year terms. The contract is up for a July 1 renewal.
That July morning, I looked at the items for sale in the art supply room and then I started looking at the wall of handouts in the entry area. From memory, there were about four rows of handouts on the wall with five or six slots per row so there were quite a few handouts. I started reading the handouts. I noticed several were about classes or workshops that had already taken place. One handout was about an event in 2021.
I then asked the employee at the desk if I could have information about the current classes. The employee said she did not have that information. She suggested I look at the PAC website or their Facebook page.
The idea the PAC would not have information about their current classes and workshops was a red flag causing me to decide to find out more information.
Another red flag was a handout about Art Partners. The PAC had started a private lesson program. I wondered how a public facility could be allowing artists to give private lessons in the facility.
After my July visit to the PAC, I mentioned my experience to City management. Although the PAC had not been able to provide any informational handouts for July and August, I am guessing City management suggested to PAC the need for improvement. The next time I stopped at the PAC, a handout for September/October was available.
In another life, I worked as an internal auditor for several years after I enrolled at OSU as an older student and completed an accounting degree. Auditors like details. People who are not accountant types can be “driven crazy” by details. Not accountants. In an audit, one can read contracts, procedural manuals and financial records. The details in those documents matter.
I decided to find out more about PAC’s operation by looking at it from an audit standpoint. I sent a request to OSU Open Records for information. I read the contract between the City and PAC. I reviewed the actual handouts prepared for September through May when I compiled a record of classes and open studio assistance offered.
First, I will write about reading the contract and comparing its legal requirements to the actual way PAC is being managed.
Under Item 9: The Arts Center is to be open to the public and programs related to arts education, display, exhibition, studio service, and other artistic endeavors are available a minimum of forty (40) hours per week throughout the year. The only authorized closing of the facility is “for periods of up to fourteen (14) days during May and August for cleaning and reorganizing.”
PAC is violating those two contractual requirements. PAC is open 36 hours a week to the public. PAC is closed for two weeks at Christmas.
I asked PAC why they were not open 40 hours a week as required by the contract. The response from Brienen, currently PAC Director, was they are open to the “Community” 40 hours a week. Yes, on Mondays if someone has a membership so he/she can take part in an Open Studio Class, that person can come into the PAC or if the person makes an appointment with a staff person, that person can come into the PAC. Otherwise, the PAC is not open. Open to the public means just what it says – the public can walk into the building without having any reason to do so.
Brienen also said the PAC follows OSU vacation leave policies. The PAC is a City-owned facility leased for a three-year contract. Why would the PAC be allowed to follow OSU leave policies? The City does not close for two weeks during Christmas and New Year’s. The PAC should be open for regular hours during Christmas with the exception of Christmas and New Year holidays as the contract does not allow for a two-week closing during the Christmas holidays.
Under Item 11 Programing: OSU shall conduct programs for the citizens of Stillwater related to arts education, display, exhibition, studio services, and other artistic endeavors…. OSU shall send to the City Manager on a semi-annual basis a program schedule containing a brief description of upcoming events, classes and/or activities and the age groups to be served. Any amendment to this schedule shall be submitted to the City Manager by electronic mail at least thirty (30) days before the class or activity is advertised.
PAC is violating this contractual requirement. I requested copies of the program schedule and any amendments to that schedule. PAC could not provide that information because they did not submit those reports as the contract requires. According to Brienen, there schedules are published on the website, so City staff could review them on the website. According to Brienen, the City has not requested a different delivery method, nor have they requested changes. Why should the City have to go to the PAC website to obtain information the PAC contractually should be sending to them? Also, it is doubtful the website would include amendments to the schedule such as canceled classes or workshops. Brienen is attempting to say it is the City who should have requested the PAC do what the PAC was required to do according to the contract. Again, the PAC violated the contractual agreement.
Under Item 12: the PAC will house up to five “artist in residence” studios divided among OSU faculty members and Stillwater community artists. Available on a competitive basis, the “artists in residence” will be required to teach a minimum of one (1) five-week course, or conduct a series of workshops, in the fall and spring.
The PAC is violating this contractual agreement. The PAC did not follow the contract citing a lack of appropriate space in the building. The space is no different than it was when OSU first signed the contract. Brienen claims they could not afford to create these positions due to the cost of air-conditioning. Apparently, this provision has been in the contract for six years and never followed.
Several artists, however, are allowed to share this space without payment for that privilege. Brienen listed 10 people she described as Stillwater-based artists who enjoy temporary work and studio spaces at PAC. Brienen said they “pay” for this opportunity with their memberships, by offering classes and workshops, and by being present (as available) during school tours. Brienen added, “None of the space they use is permanently dedicated to these individuals. All space is shared and contingent. This opportunity is available to all teaching artists at Prairie Arts. All regular members may take advantage of open studio opportunities at the Center….”
PAC memberships for City employees, OSU staff, faculty and students are free. The community membership is $40 for individual memberships and $35 for retired persons (although there is no definition of retired). The artists are paid for their classes and workshops. This appears to be a free benefit for a selected few.
Part Two Next Week – Numbers can tell a story.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
