On Wednesday morning with the cool, rainy weather, did you say, “Fall has arrived!”? Remember Oct. 27 a year ago? You were saying, “Winter has arrived!”
A year ago on Oct.26, Stillwater had the ice storm. There was a story fitting in The Twilight Zone. From an Oct. 27, 2020 News Press story: Tuesday’s freezing rain brought damaging ice to Stillwater, leaving many homes and businesses without power. Broken tree limbs were scattered across Stillwater neighborhoods Tuesday morning and continued crashing to the ground throughout the day, taking out power lines along the way.
According to the City of Stillwater outage map, as of 12:15 p.m. there were about 12,000 customers affected by power outages. By 3 p.m. about 7,100 customers remained without power.
Stillwater Emergency Management Director Rob Hill commented that “Stillwater Electric had every available person working to restore power in neighborhoods across the City.”
What do you remember about that ice storm? Was it all the stacks of tree limbs ready for the City to pick them up? The City suddenly found itself with a massive surprise project.
Today is not so cold, is it?
•••
Reminders – The Friends of the Library have three more weeks after this one for the Thursday and Saturday mini-sales in the library’s auditorium. I could not resist returning to the sale last Saturday. Of course, I found more children’s books and Oklahoma History books. A special find was what appears to be a never opened copy of D. Earl Newsome’s “The Story of Exciting Payne County.” That book was one dollar.
My grandchildren are going to be overwhelmed with books.
•••
The Doel Reed Exhibit at the OSU Museum has two more days. If you still have not viewed the exhibit, plan to do so – consider seeing this exhibit to be a special treat.
•••
Congratulations to Rebecca te Velde for 30 years of service as organist at First Presbyterian. Last Sunday, she had a most enjoyable recital to celebrate those years as well as the 65 years of the pipe organ. I believe the audience may have especially enjoyed singing three well-loved hymns – “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Three,” “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past” and “Now Thank We All Our God.”
•••
On the State of Oklahoma Front – Gov. Kevin Stitt cannot resist staying permanently in The Twilight Zone. Perhaps you have read the story this week about a person wanting to update their birth certificate to nonbinary, which refers to a person whose gender identity is neither male nor female or somewhere on a spectrum between those. According to the Oct. 27 Tulsa World, Kit Lorelied was born in Stillwater and grew up in Seminole. Now an Oregon resident, they had updated their other government documents in Oregon but needed to change the Oklahoma birth certificate. Oklahoma initially denied their request since there was no such category for Oklahoma birth certificates. Lorelied filed a lawsuit. An Oklahoma County Judge ordered the State Health Dept. to comply with the request. According to the settlement, the Health Dept. will update its website within 30 days of issuing the amended birth certificate to indicate that it will issue a birth certificate with an “X” gender marker upon receipt of an Oklahoma court order. The Health Dept. requires a court order to change a person’s name or sex on their birth certificate.
Should that amended birth certificate be a big issue to the Governor and the entire state? The applicant was simply updating legal documents with the help of the legal system. Former Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office and the Health Dept. worked out a settlement.
Gov. Stitt’s comments included, “….There is no such thing as nonbinary sex, and I wholeheartedly condemn the purported OSDH court settlement that was entered into by rogue activists who acted without receiving proper approval or oversight.”
One wonders whether the resignation the very next day by Health Dept. Head Dr. Lance Frye had anything to do with Stitt’s comments, although Frye denied the birth certificate issue entered into his decision. He just thought it was time to “move on.”
Calling the Health Dept. and Attorney General’s staff “rogue activists” is hardly uplifting to those employees who were doing what was ordered by the Court.
House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat both got into the act by making unnecessary comments while Se. Michael Bergstrom prefiled legislation to prevent offering a nonbinary option. Since the court system had already sided with Lorelied, one wonders what type of legislation would not immediately be thrown out in another lawsuit. McCall called the settlement “invalid and unenforceable.” What is there to “enforce” about a birth certificate anyway? Senate Pro Tem Treat said the action was “an egregious example of executive overreach.” It was a legal settlement dictated by the court system. It had nothing to do with “executive overreach.”
Do Gov. Stitt and the legislative leaders realize how foolish they sound? Oklahoma has plenty of issues needing their attention – gender-neutral birth certificates are not one of those issues.
•••
On to Nashville – When I started writing about the Nashville experience, I mentioned staying in a hotel that did not offer newspapers. I had to cross a large, four-lane intersection to get to a convenience store to purchase a paper. Once I arrived, the current paper had not arrived so I took some older copies still in the bin. If I had not taken those copies, I would not have read the charming May 27 story in The Tennessean about a typewriter shop.
Kirk Jackson lives in Goodlettsville, a satellite city 15 miles from downtown Nashville. He is a manual typewriter collector and repairman. Jackson read that Tom Hanks is a manual typewriter fan. Jackson decided to type a letter to Hanks although he did not expect a reply. To his surprise, he received a letter – typewritten – in response. Hanks said he would stop by Jackson’s Nashville Typewriter shop the next time he came to Nashville. According to the article, Hanks’ wife actress/singer Rita Wilson comes to Nashville three times a year to collaborate with Nashville songwriters and producers.
On May 25, Hanks kept his promise. He visited with Jackson, his wife Kimberly and their 15-year-old son Aidan. He even petted their dogs. He spent much of the visit asking Jackson’s wife and their son about their lives. Discovering Aidan is on his high school track team, Hanks compared notes with him about his days on his high school track team.
After visiting, Jackson took him to the shop where Hanks bought two typewriters. He told Jackson, “I’m a rich, famous movie star, so don’t undercharge me.”
Hanks promised to return to the shop the next time he and his wife come to Nashville. A picture of the Jackson family and Hanks accompanied the newspaper article. After the visit, Hanks and Jackson had even texted a few times. He even promised to type a letter to Jackson’s typewriter-loving 15-year-old protégé in Florida.
Jackson’s was still “floating high from the visit.” “I have Tom Hanks in my phone now!” Jackson said. “Like we’re friends. That’s amazing.”
Sounds like Tom Hanks fits his famous character Forrest Gump.
•••
The Atlanta mayoral vote is next Tuesday. City Council President Felicia Moore and former mayor Kasim Reed are now tied in the latest poll.
Whether a tie for the two means much is another question since 41% of the voters are undecided. The latest furor is the local chapter of the NAACP’s attack on Reed which caused the national organization to reprimand the local chapter.
More about Nashville next week. We will also know whether we have a runoff election to now follow in Atlanta.
On Monday, we will start our second November in The Twilight Zone.
