Good News – The Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar is hosting again after a pandemic recess the Cool Classics series of three July concerts. Friday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. is the first concert featuring cellist Erin Yeaman and pianist Cynthia Cortright.
This year, the first two concerts will be donations accepted while the final concert will have a $10 ticket charge. A reception will take place after each concert.
Cool Classics is a great name for this series as the auditorium is cool, the music is wonderful and the reception is exceptional.
Modella Gallery – you still have today through Saturday to view the current exhibit Women in Fiber: Two Paths.
Carol Christiansen Bormann created Women Who Made a Difference composed of textile designs featuring outstanding women. Janet Shipley Hawks created Fiber Forms composed of textile forms she created.
Last Friday at the exhibit reception, I had a nice visit with Carol and Nick Bormann.
If you have lived in Stillwater for decades, you will remember the Bormanns. The first thought I had when I read Carol Bormann’s name was the scale model of the Stillwater Opera House she created for a Sheerar display. Carol was Interior Design Coordinator at OSU. Nick specialized in graphic design in the OSU Art Department.
This is an unusual exhibit you will enjoy. Modella is open Thursday/ Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Politics is consuming the news.
I am continually amazed at some of the candidates’ campaigns. Many of these campaigns belong forever in The Twilight Zone. I found myself agreeing with much of Steve Fair’s Wednesday News Press column. He discussed the “two-faced people” running for office or funding candidates for deceptive reasons.
Fair’s three observations:
First – Candidates who knowingly deceive voters display a total lack of character.
Second – Informing, not manipulating, voters should be the goal of candidates and campaigns.
Third – Voters should be leery of every claim made by political candidates.
I will add a fourth observation: Voters who do not read newspapers lack a vital source of information for making an objective decision about a candidate. Why would anyone make a decision based upon the mailers or the TV ads?
The current system of political campaigns does not generate outstanding candidates. Unless voters keep up with actual straight news, they will vote for these people who make outrageous claims.
Also, Oklahoma’s large Republican majority gives extreme candidates more influence. When a state is more equally divided among voters, then both parties have more opportunities for election and the give-and-take between the parties brings about more reasonable candidates.
Many of the current candidates could be described as bumper sticker candidates. They advertise using the “hot button” issues. An example used non-stop is: I will forbid CRT in the classroom. Critical Race Theory in the classroom is a totally fake issue that has been generated within conservative political organizations far from Oklahoma. If any candidate is pledging to stop CRT, beware of that candidate or ask the candidate in what schools this has been used.
About the candidates – An example from a Markwayne Mullin mailer: “Markwayne is angry and has a plan to fix the inflation that is crippling household budgets for hardworking people across Oklahoma.” Mullin has been in Congress since 2012 for longer than his promised three terms. Could he have brought up his plans at some point before now? What has he accomplished in 10 years?
In all likelihood unless the Democrats can pull out an upset win with former Congressional member Kendra Horn, Oklahoma will be saddled with Mullin. His ability to put a million into his campaign from his plumbing company made him the favorite from the first. Has anyone reviewed his congressional record?
Gov. Stitt is another example of a candidate who “pulled the wool” over a lot of eyes. How many paid attention to the fact he hardly even voted until a year or two before he was elected? How many were taken in by his claim to make Oklahoma a “Top Ten State”? He made much of his ability to govern the state with a set of fresh eyes. He could govern the state like a business.
Stitt has turned out to be one of the most corrupt governors Oklahoma has had. He convinced the Legislature to give him mistakenly more power when he was first elected; thus, the Swadley case. Recently, he and his Education Secretary Ryan Walters gave away federal money designed to help parents with schooling during the pandemic. Walters contracted with a Florida company to a contract with no strings attached as to how the grant money could be used. When this scandal came out, Stitt and Walters pretended outrage with demands the Florida company would be held accountable.
In the case of Swadley, Stitt appointed Tourism and Recreation Department head Jerry Winchester who contracted with Swadley. Winchester was in charge of the questionable contract.
In recent weeks, two more scandals have emerged. The Oklahoma Land Commission scandal involves the Stitt-appointed director who fired the internal auditor after she questioned his personal relationship with the company managing the land commission assets.
Then we have Career Tech suddenly being told to absorb Stitt’s failing at-risk youth-training program. Wednesday more questions came about Epic’s bonuses paid to executives.
Not only has Stitt been a poor governor, but he also is campaigning for his two appointed lackeys John O’Connor and Ryan Walters. None of the three should be in elected office.
Gentner Drummond is correct about the importance of an independent attorney general. Drummond tends to be a bumper sticker candidate in some of his mailers – “I will keep CRT out of the classroom” – but he would not be taking orders from any governor. Mike Hunter was a good example of an independent attorney general. Compare Hunter to O’Connor – day and night.
Ryan Walters is a truly bumper sticker candidate who is attempting to politicize education through his use of “hot-button” issues. The idea that Walters should be elected as State Superintendent of Public Instruction when his entire campaign is anti-public instruction is in The Twilight Zone. Recent news reports have discovered his $120,000 salary from his nonprofit Every Kid Counts Oklahoma is paid by conservative, out-of-state groups pushing for vouchers and charter schools.
Stitt has a huge fundraising lead. Will people who have not read about all of these scandals rush to the polls to vote for him? Perhaps his treatment of the tribes will cause voters to say “ENOUGH”. For the good of Oklahoma, let us hope the governor for the next four years is not Kevin Stitt.
Ending on a positive note – Cindy Byrd has been an exceptionally skilled auditor, too excellent. A group called American Values First has paid for mailers against her. These mailers promote Steve McQuillen. McQuillen, according to the State Accountancy Board, is not a registered accountant. Why would a group pay to send out mailers promoting a candidate who is clearly less qualified than Byrd? The answer is obvious – she is too good. Oklahoma citizens should thank her for her excellent work and give her four more years.
On Tuesday – Let us elect candidates good for Oklahoma and all of its citizens.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
