How nice to see the daffodils, cherry and Bradford pear trees blooming! Even though Sunday is predicted to be a low of 26 degrees, spring begins the next day.
•••
Since this is spring break for OSU and Stillwater schools, Stillwater has a quiet week. The past weekend though must have brought a record number of bicyclists and runners to town. On Sunday morning, after most of the participants had left, I still noticed vehicles with bicycles attached from Kansas, Arkansas, Ohio, Michigan, Texas, California, New Mexico and Colorado.
•••
St. Patrick’s Evening at the Stillwater Public Library -- Continuing with the centennial celebration, the library will host a lock-in tomorrow night from 7-11 p.m. The entertainment will be all things gaming – video games, board games, RPGS and themed movies. Donated pizza will be available as well as party snacks. All ages are invited. The event is free but a donation to the Stillwater Public Library Trust will be welcomed.
•••
More St. Patrick’s Evening Events – Stillwater’s Downtown Monthly Art Walk will take place from 4-8 p.m. Stop by participating shops, view art and sample refreshments. Modella Gallery will have refreshments and live music starting at 5 p.m.
•••
At the Sheerar – You still have today through Saturday (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) to participate in their spring break activity. Decorate a plant marker and take home a package of butterfly garden flower seeds to plant. This should be fun for children and adults!
Learn to Play Mahjong – go back in time and learn to play the game developed in China during the 19th century that was the rage in the United States in the early days of the 20th century. The sessions are March 23 and March 25 from 2-5 p.m. Learn to play during the first hour and then actually play for two more hours. Call 405-377-0259 for reservations.
•••
The Golden Kiwanis Club learns about Block 34 – Jim Beckstrom talked about the Block 34 plans at the Tuesday morning meeting. Although game-changer may be a trite word, it seems like a good description for Block 34. When the construction is finished and Block 34 is officially opened, it should make a huge difference in activities available for downtown.
I started writing again for the News Press in 2016 when discussion had been going on about what should be built on Block 34. Discussion focused on a hotel or convention center or leaving it as a green space. The City’s hiring of the Austin consulting firm turned out to be the catalyst for today’s Block 34 plan. It would be an understatement to say the community was not thrilled with the consultant’s recommendations.
The Block 34 Trust Authority was formed in 2017 with Beckstrom as chair. Other members were Kevin Fowler, Ariel Ross, Vicky Berry and Russ Teubner. Pat Zimmerman later replaced Kevin Fowler.
During the years since the Trust was formed, we had the pandemic, but the Trust members were still working on a plan. I occasionally heard a comment about “nothing happening on Block 34” but that was not the case.
The Trust developed a plan for Block 34 that now includes the Kicker Sound Stage, a beer garden and picnic tables, an inclusive natural playground and musical play area, a fountain and water play feature, a musicians walk and musicians’ recognition, a southwest garden, bike racks and, of course, green space.
The Musicians’ Recognition will feature prominent musicians from this area from earlier times. These include Zelia Breaux, Billy McGinty, Otto Gray, Chet Baker, Billy McClellan Sr., Bryon Berline, Steve Ripley, Jimmy LaFave, Bob Childers and Tom Skinner.
The Kicker Sound Stage will not include seating. Those attending performances may bring chairs and blankets. In case of rain, the performances will be moved to the Winfrey Houston Theater in the Stillwater Community Center. The agreement with Kicker and the City is for the Stillwater Community Center Foundation to deliver 14 performances on the Kicker Stage every year. In addition, live music will be provided on Saturday mornings for vendor activity taking place on Block 34.
Steve Irby made his first contribution from Kicker for $3.5 million in 2021. Kicker’s donations now total $4.05 million making the plans for Block 34 a reality. Kicker contributions include $2.7 million for construction, $550,000 for design, and $800,000 for programming.
Simmons Bank made a contribution of $1.5 million in 2022 for the overall project.
More contributions are needed to complete all of the plans. All funds are managed through the Stillwater Community Center Foundation. There is a list of projects with the amount for those items listed. For example, 12 picnic tables will be needed for a total of $4,000. That would be approximately $333 for a contribution for a picnic table.
Contributions will need to be made by August 1, 2023 to be included in the Grand opening. Bids and contracts are taking place this summer. For more information about Block 34, go to the City’s website www.stillwater.org
Think about what a wonderful gathering place Block 34 will be for Stillwater. Special thanks to Steve Irby through his company Kicker and Simmons Bank.
•••
News from the Legislature – Keeping up with the activity in the Legislature and with Oklahoma public officials can be stressful. I often find myself saying, “I can’t believe they passed that bill.” State Secretary of Public Instructions Ryan Walters has become a nightmare for the Oklahoma Department of Education. It is difficult to read about the activities in Oklahoma City.
Surely all of you have now read about the House vote that defeated Rep. John Talley’s bill to ban spanking of special needs students. Words cannot describe how pathetic those legislators sounded with their ridiculous excuses for voting against the bill. They were taking literally Proverbs 13:24 about sparing the rod. Randy Krehbiel in his article about the vote in Wednesday’s Tulsa World commented Rep. Jim Olsen (R-Roland) said that even thought the American Academy of Pediatrics thinks spanking is a bad idea, Olsen said, “I disagree. And I have a higher authority.”
Krehbiel noted none of the legislators mentioned Deuteronomy 21:18-21 where God ordered that “stubborn and rebellious” sons be stoned to death.
Although the vote had more “yes” votes 45-43, 51 votes are needed for passage. Thirteen legislators were absent probably for spring break. One wonders why the legislators would be taking spring break since this is their time to be working.
When I first read about Talley’s bill, I wondered why he did not include all students. Why should spanking be a method of discipline in schools? During my early years on the Stillwater School Board, we approved a policy to end spankings. As far as I know, that policy is still in place. That policy was adopted about 30 years ago.
In one article I read, Talley said he is bringing the bill up again next week. By that time, perhaps six of those legislators who were absent for this vote will return and vote for the bill.
•••
Let us hear from Andy Borowitz again about Fox News. The Borowitz Report states: Chinese Spy Balloon Finds No News at Fox News. “This was a waste of a perfectly good balloon,” the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, reportedly griped.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!
Wear Green!
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.