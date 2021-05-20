“Imagination – its limits are only those of the mind itself.”
So let us follow Rod Serling’s advice and imagine all good things have happened in the Oklahoma Legislature since last week’s column.
Senate Bill 131 was the big question last week – This week the Senate was overjoyed to pass this bill just like the House members did. Now, instead of having Gov. Stitt’s plan to switch to managed care using out-of-state for profit companies, the Senate with a veto-proof majority passed Rep. McEntire’s bill plan for a state-based managed system. Stitt may veto it, but his veto will be overridden.
The Senate, like the House, realized the wisdom of staying within the state for Medicaid management. They also listened to the many health care professionals and state hospital administrators who protested that Stitt’s plan was a bad idea because the profit motive of the managed care companies would cause them to provide less funding for patients and health care providers.
Now – do you believe any of that happened? Only in your imagination. It certainly did not happen in the Oklahoma State Senate. It appears Gov. Stitt and the Oklahoma Council on Public Affairs got to these senators. According to an article in Wednesday’s Tulsa World, “Opponents of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Medicaid privatization plan conceded defeat Tuesday and signed off on legislation that, as a disappointed Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, said, “at least puts some guardrails on it.”
For a short history on this bill – Rep. McEntire took Senate Bill 131 and “shucked” it. Shucking means changing the language in a bill. Thus the bill had an amendment from its start in the Senate. After the House passed 73-17 McEntire’s version of SB 131, the Senate then refused to accept it. They wrote their version of the bill that allows for Stitt’s privatization plan with some safeguards added. That version passed the Senate 39-8 on Wednesday with Sen. Tom Dugger (R-Stillwater) voting for it. Now, the bill returns to the House.
From the World article, Rep. McEntire’s quote stands out: “It’s still amazing to me that it was so hard to get a state-based managed system considered. It’s the most financially responsible solution.”
Your next question should be: If Rep. McEntire’s proposal to have the Oklahoma Health Care Authority implement the management of the Medicaid system is the most financially responsible way to do this program, then why is the Senate refusing to accept this plan?
Yes, why does the Senate refuse to select the “financially responsible” decision? Not only is it the better decision financially, but it is also the better decision for patient care and payment to health care providers.
A theory as to why the Senate refuses to make the better decision goes back to the governor. If you will remember, Stitt was against Medicaid expansion when State Question 802 passed in 2020. Also, the Oklahoma Council on Public Affairs is against expanded Medicaid. Many of the senators may already go along with those views or Stitt may have pressured them to do so. They hope Medicaid expansion as managed by these out-of-state companies will not turn out well. The governor can then declare Medicaid expansion to be a failure and get rid of it.
This is simply a theory but it fits better than any other reasoning. Stitt is promoting management by these out-of-state for profit companies so the system will turn into a “mess.”
There is no logical reasoning for implementing Stitt’s plan.
All the OCPA’s ads about McEntire’s plan were so blatantly false that OCPA can hardly be blamed for this bad decision upon the part of the Senate.
If you remember from last week, the OCPA ad claimed “Special interest groups, led by hospital administrators, spent $7 million last year putting Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion into Oklahoma’s state constitution.” Anyone with knowledge of this issue would note that is a ridiculous statement, but the unknowing will read that statement and agree to it.
In this type of ad, OCPA uses the technique of turning something positive into a negative. OCPA calls hospital administrators “special interest groups” to make it sound like they are looking for favors. Yes, they have a special interest in this topic because they have knowledge about it and it affects them and their patients.
So only in your imagination did this turn out well. At least, our three state representatives – Ranson, Talley and Burns – voted to implement the financially sensible plan.
The Legislature continues getting into trouble – The Legislature surprised the public by coming up with a “behind closed doors” budget. In Saturday’s Tulsa World, the focus editorial stated “Oklahoma will live to regret the budget deal announced Thursday. Negotiated in secret, the budget will give politicians running for reelection plenty to brag about, but it does not serve the state’s future well.”
What they did secretly was to cut the personal income tax rate by 0.25% and the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 4%.
You are wondering how cutting taxes could be a bad idea? The cuts are small and will not make a great difference to individual taxpayers and corporations. They are permanent though and would require a 75% legislative majority to reverse – a percentage difficult to reach. Therefore, when the state is not in good shape, legislators will have a difficult time getting a 75% majority to raise the rates.
The only reason they had funds to be able to cut the rates was due to federal pandemic aid combined with overly pessimistic budget cuts last year.
Remember HB 1775 from last week – This is the bill to instruct teachers not to teach students what they had not been teaching students in the first place. Since that bill unfortunately passed and Stitt signed it, there have been several letters to the editor in the metropolitan newspapers divided among those who try to explain how this is a harmless bill as opposed to those who believe it will scare teachers from teaching actual history.
Rep. John Waldon, (D-Tulsa) is a former social studies teacher at Booker T. Washington in Tulsa. He had a letter in the May 16 World in which he explained his thought about the real reason for this law. It is a political tool to be used by the extreme right in next year’s elections.
Waldron said, “Next year, you’ll begin to see nasty hit-piece mailers stating “so-and-so voted against racial equality in our schools.” Waldon added, “It may be hogwash, but that’s the real purpose of this legislation.”
And just like SB131, there has to be a real reason behind something even though it is never stated. We all know already what Waldon is talking about with the “hit-piece” mailers. They have been used by both parties unfortunately in recent elections. The political system could do without them.
There is no other explanation for the passage of HB 1775. Waldron earned honors for his 20 years of teaching from the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence and the U. of Tulsa. He was also Tulsa’s Teacher of the year. Obviously, Waldron has a good sense of teaching history.
Waldron said, “HB 1775 uses the high school civics teacher as a straw man for a fear-based agenda to win elections. That’s unfortunate. Any history teacher can tell you what happens when a climate of fear and censorship is encouraged.”
So HB 1775, a pointless bill, will continue to provide debate as to what it means although it means nothing since what it states to avoid was not happening in the first place.
Doesn’t that sounds like something out of Alice in Wonderland?
And that is about where some of these bills belong – in Alice’s Wonderland.
Good News – only one week left - The Legislature still has not done anything according to Wednesday’s TW to “negate a controversial State Board of Education decision” involving school funding, resolve U.S. Senate vacancies and issues related to medical marijuana and Medicaid.
One more footnote on the Medicaid issue – the Oklahoma State Medical Association and other professional organizations have asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to stop Stitt’s proposal for Medicaid Managed Care. Perhaps there is still a chance for financial sense.
This week’s question in The Twilight Zone – Can Oklahoma survive one more week of legislation?
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
