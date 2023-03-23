Stillwater had the recent opportunity to listen to the music of two musical geniuses.
Tuesday was Bach’s birthday. The Cimarron Chapter of the American Guild of Organists had a lovely birthday party for him at noon Tuesday including a concert and a birthday cake. Such a nice event at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church – hearing a wonderful concert of Bach’s compositions. Bach, who would have been 338 years old on the first day of spring, was a musical genius from the 17th century. Bach’s music keeps Bach alive forever.
The McKnight Center on March 5 featured “Late Night with Leonard Bernstein” hosted by his daughter Jamie Bernstein with three guest musicians. The videos with Bernstein playing the piano in his apartment or for friends were amazing to watch. Such incredible talent. Bernstein, a musical genius from the 20th century, will live forever through his music.
After the McKnight program, I went back and read more about Bernstein. Especially at this time with the Russian attack on Ukraine, it was interesting to learn that Bernstein’s Ukrainian-Jewish parents immigrated to the United States from Rivne, now a part of Ukraine.
Stillwater is so fortunate to have such outstanding programs and events locally.
•••
OSU Equestrian Team – Not routinely following sports, I learned about an OSU team I did not know existed until Tuesday. The Golden Kiwanis Club speaker Tuesday was Larry Sanchez, the head coach for the OSU Equestrian Team. He was an interesting speaker, especially focusing on how Title IX has caused universities to have more sports like the female equestrian team. The team has 50 members from 22 states, one member from the Netherlands and one member from Poland. Five of the team members are from Oklahoma. The team hosts Baylor tomorrow at 10 a.m. for the Big 12 Championship. The arena is on McElroy Road west of Western.
•••
Update on Block 34 – Another source for information about Block 34 is the website for the Stillwater Community Center Foundation. Last week, I should have added the website for that group – www.sccfoundation.org. Block 34 is a featured topic along with the other features – Dancing Turtle, Classic Cinema and Troubadour Thursday.
The list of projects for Block 34 is included. If you would like to be a part of the Block 34 completion, review the list to see all the opportunities. Last week, I mentioned a picnic table is about $333. The Musicians Walk is $100,000 while the Musicians Recognition Features – 11 needed – are $1,363 each. You will enjoy reading about Block 34 on this website.
This is a good way to keep up with all of the activities taking place at the Stillwater Community Center.
•••
Update on Mahjong at the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar – I had a typo on the phone number last week. The Sheerar number is 405- 377-0359. According to Executive Director Amelia Chamberlain, today’s session is full but there still may be room for YOU on Saturday.
•••
The Legislature continues to cause stress – Let us compare two bills that passed this week.
Last week, I wrote about Rep. John Talley’s HB 2530 for ending spanking for special needs students. This bill should have passed unanimously. Instead, on the first vote it failed 45 to 43 with 13 members excused. All three of the House members from the Stillwater area – RANSON, TALLEY and BURNS voted Yea on both votes.
This failed vote gave citizens a quick lesson in the value of journalism. Every newspaper in Oklahoma featured this story of Republicans voting against this bill because God said they should not “spare the rod.” These House members who voted Nay looked pathetic. The House had another vote on the bill on Monday. What a difference the news stories made – HB passed 84 to 8 with 9 members excused.
When the bill gets to the Senate, the odds are it will pass. No senator will be claiming God is telling him or her to vote Nay.
The Legislature should have been voting to end spanking for all public-school students.
•••
Contrast HB 2530 with HB 1028. Rep. Justin Humphrey is the author of HB 1028. This bill is an attempt to undue State Question 687 approved in 2002 banning cockfighting. This bill would make it possible for cockfighting to flourish since most penalties would be erased or reduced to misdemeanors.
In the 2022 Legislative Session, Rep. Humphrey attempted to get another bill passed – HB 3281 – that bill endorsed the use of controversial methods of handling elephants at the Endangered Ark Foundation in Hugo.
Rep. Humphrey does not seem to be concerned about cruelty to animals. Other House members were not too concerned either as that bill passed out of the House 56-33 with 11 excused. Both TALLEY and BURNS voted for that bill while RANSON voted against it.
When the bill got to the Senate, the wildlife committee voted 11- 2 a Do Pass with Senators DUGGER and Boren voting against. The bill never had a vote in the full Senate.
The current bill promoting cockfighting has the Gamefowl Commission backing it. This is a group promoting cockfighting. They have donated over $70,000 to Legislators and $2,000 to Gov. Stitt. Both Talley and Burns received contributions. I e-mailed both of them to ask their position on HB 2530. Burns responded, “As far as donations given to my campaign, not one single donation has or will never ever influence my vote. Nonetheless, I returned the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission contribution due to the improper way the commission was set up.”
Talley did not respond. Talley was endorsed by the group, but Burns was not.
The vote on this bill in the House should also have been a unanimous vote against it except for Humphrey. Instead, the first vote was 50 Yeas, 47 Nays and 4 Excused. BURNS voted Yea and RANSON and TALLEY voted Nay. The vote had to have 51 votes to pass.
The bill was brought up again Tuesday with 59 voting Yea including BURNS and TALLEY and 19 voting Nay including RANSON with 23 Excused.
This bill should never have gone anywhere. As Ginnie Graham said in a Tulsa World Column March 9 Column – “Cockfighters needs to be prosecuted, not given a free ride pass from crime.”
Why would the Republicans vote for a bill that considers cockfighting to be entertainment? Why would they encourage watching roosters slash each other with knives attached to legs? They end up with gouged eyes, punctured organs and blood. They usually die.
Along with teaching terrible lessons to children, this “sport” involves illegal gambling and guns and gang activity.
This is Humphrey’s idea of economic help for rural Oklahoma?
What does this “sport” teach children? That cruelty is fine. Humphrey actually says this will help the rural economy.
These legislators who voted for this bill should be asking themselves why Volkswagen did not choose to build in Oklahoma. When they are wondering about that fact, they might look in mirrors as they are thinking about it.
We shall see what happens in the Oklahoma Senate. Perhaps the Republicans will have better judgment than 59 House Republicans did.
•••
Ending with a quote from Charles Wall in his March 16 column History ‘I Remember’ in The Journal. “Machines and methods may change, but getting along with and enjoying other people is an unchanging part of life.”
A good philosophy to have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.