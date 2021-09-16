“It’s only an extension from commercial zoning.” If ever an observation belonged permanently in The Twilight Zone, this one does.
Those words were used twice in the Aug. 3 Planning Commission meeting. The hearing was a rezoning from residential to commercial shopping for lots at Eighth and Western on the west side of Western. One of the commissioners commented about a rezoning to commercial that had taken place a few years ago further south on Western. A couple of them even mentioned a liquor store and the marijuana dispensary in Wicklow. One could interpret those comments as, “Why would this rezoning matter – look what businesses are already in Wicklow.”
Yes, it is only an extension of commercial zoning. Saying, in effect, so there is nothing about which to be concerned.
Let us look at this particular area of Stillwater. Western from Eighth to Twelfth is a lovely road with attractive homes. As far as rezoning, there have been two changes to the zoning since 1971. I use that year because we moved to Stillwater at that time, although the street had a settled neighborhood before we moved here.
The two changes in the last 50 years are the commercial building at Twelfth and Western and the Jay house directly north of it on Western. The land for the building was rezoned in the ’80s despite protests from the neighborhood. Then a few years ago, the Jay house was rezoned for a spa after the owner said she hoped to incorporate the distinctive Spanish-style house and keep the many large trees.
The house was not saved nor were many trees saved. A new building with lots of parking took its place. You may be saying now, “Well, why shouldn’t someone be able to have property rezoned on Western?”
The usual reason would be because it is a stable, attractive neighborhood. It is also a neighborhood many people see when they drive into Stillwater.
The problem homeowners and rental property owners have in keeping this stable neighborhood is due to Stillwater 2030 C3 Comprenhensive Plan prepared by the City’s Development Services and adopted in April 2013.
This 2030 CP designated Western as commercial in 2030. When Western was designated commercial from Sixth to Nineteenth, the area between Eighth and Twelfth had one change in zoning in 50 years. This designation, though, gave developers and City Planners making recommendations a reason to promote commercial zoning.
How could they designate a street with one change at Twelfth as being totally commercial by 2030? They could make it happen – they could give Planning Commissioners and City Councilors a reason to say, “This area is commercial in the CP 2030 Comprehensive Plan.”
That designation of death to a neighborhood appears to be extremely premature.
That designation can be used, however, as an excuse for zoning commercial shopping. The City’s Senior Planner presenting this zoning request specified the Comprehensive Plan calls for commercial uses in this area.
The Senior Planner added City Engineering calls for Western to be four to five lanes with a turning lane. He mentioned those traffic lanes would not affect the streets feeding into Western.
What is especially interesting about this extending to four or five lanes on Western is that this prediction was first made by ODOT in 1968. One of my dearest friends and her husband moved to Western in the ’70s. They were told that Western would be four-lanes within two years. They were also told Stillwater’s population would be much larger than it is now.
Towns always have dreamers who want growth just as they have residents who want no change.
My friends’ house is still in essentially the same neighborhood as when they moved there in the ’70s. The City made the premature decision to declare this lovely neighborhood would be commercial in 2030, only nine years from now.
One friend has lived in that area for over 40 years. Another couple have totally remodeled their house believing it will be their “forever” home.
Instead, they hear in the Planning Commission “It’s only an extension.” To these homeowners, it is the start of the destruction of their neighborhood. Every request will be “only an extension.”
The findings of the Senior Planner included the following statement: The proposed Map Amendment would not impede or negatively impact the surrounding commercial uses.
What a statement to make! It would not impact commercial uses. The Senior Planner might have added: It would also start the destruction of a neighborhood, a neighborhood that has been stable since its beginning over 50 years ago.
And do not forget all these lanes of traffic – to say they would not impact the other streets amounts to saying “it is only an extension.”
Would the people who live west of Western on 8th, 9th and 10th and east of Western on 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th be happy to be in their homes with four lanes of traffic and a possible turning lane? Of course, it would affect them and probably Ridge also.
But it is only an extension – only an extension in The Twilight Zone. In the light of day, it is the start of destroying a neighborhood.
Commissioner Brett Allred made a motion to deny the rezoning as it was not compatible. His motion received no second. The motion then was to approve, and it was approved by four commissioners with Allred abstaining.
Before voting, there was talk that mixed use in this neighborhood would make it even better. There was talk about Western being a collector street. No one mentioned the possibility of Western becoming a west side Perkins Road with four lanes of traffic and commercial shops and offices on the land where once there was a neighborhood.
Let us hope the neighborhood fares better in the City Council meeting. A City is only strong when it has strong neighborhoods and values those neighborhoods.
•••
Ending on a cheerful exchange on Main Street – earlier this week, I noticed a raccoon had been hit on Main close to the intersection of Main and Hall of Fame. One of the unfortunate services Animal Control provides is picking up animals that have been killed on the Stillwater streets. As I stopped at the traffic light, I looked over to see a truck from Animal Control. I honked and motioned to the driver. She put her window down as I motioned backwards. She knew I was trying to alert her to the dead raccoon. She responded, “I have it on my list now. I’m coming back for it.” That was quick service.
•••
And a concert you can attend tonight – the last Prairie Pandemic Relief Concert will be at the Stillwater Community Center starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Winfrey Houston Theater. According to Jim Beckstrom, Cliff Top is a group of musicians who will be playing original songs they refer to as “roots” music. “This largish group includes several musicians who bridge the divide classical and folk/country genres.”
This concert series has been a help to the many musicians struggling during this pandemic when performances are limited. Stillwater has had some wonderful concerts. This performance is free. Wings of Hope will benefit from the tip jar and Louie’s will provide a cash bar.
Maybe I will make it back to Nashville in a week or two – Always depends on happenings in Stillwater. Need to check on how the Atlanta mayoral election is going also!
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
