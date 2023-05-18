For the last few columns, I have been planning to write about Ryan Walters. Every week, however, that topic ended at the bottom of the list. Today with education taking up most of the legislative news, this is a good time to focus on one of the major problems Oklahoma educators and the Legislature face today.
Walters, the 37-year-old Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction, got his start through a 2018 appointment by Gov. Fallin to the Oklahoma Community Service Commission and then a 2019 appointment by Gov. Stitt to the Commission for Educational Quality and Accountability. In 2019, Walters resigned from the McAlester School District where he had been named their 2016 teacher of the year and had become a state finalist for the award. In 2019, he became Executive Director of Oklahoma Achieves, a State Chamber of Commerce nonprofit organization.
In 2020, Oklahoma Achieves became an independent organization called Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, and Walters was named Executive Director with a salary of $120,000. The Organization became funded by conservative groups working for school privatization and charter school expansion. Two mentioned in a Wikipedia article include the Walton Family Foundation and another group Charles Koch founded.
During that same year, Walters came to the attention of Stitt who appointed him to be his Secretary of Education. Thus, Stitt gave a public voice to Walters.
One of the most publicized duties Stitt appointed Walters to oversee was the federal government’s Bridge the Gap grant during COVID. Walters’ actions on that grant could only be described as demonstrated incompetence. He made no requirements for receiving grants nor did all the funds available get disbursed before the time ending requirement. He falsely accused Class Wallet, the firm disbursing the grants, for education purchases not related to education. A federal audit brought out the facts.
Meanwhile, Walters continued with his relentless media attention-getting actions. The Stillwater School District was one of his first victims with his constant attacks about the school restroom issue. He especially preyed on the Tulsa Public School District in his attacks.
Although eternal optimists thought Walters would be defeated in his bid for public office, straight party voting was the ticket for him. This is where we are now introduced to Walters’ campaign manager. According to an April 2 Oklahoman story, Matt Langston, a Texas campaign politico, got his break by designing offensive ads directed at his clients’ opponents. The ad example where he first discovered the political strength in negative ads was the one he designed for a Dallas real estate developer who was running against an incumbent for the Texas State Senate. Langston developed an ad picturing the incumbent who was of Italian heritage as a mobster “with his name in the same font from the movie ‘The Godfather’ including puppet strings.” The incumbent was defeated.
Langston worked on Walters’ campaign. His current role is unbelievable. According to the article, “He is Walters’ top adviser at the Oklahoma State Dept. of Education, where he oversees the agency’s high-level departments.”
Walters’ comments about school districts and teachers’ unions fit right into the type of campaign statements Langston would advise. Describing the teachers’ unions as terrorist groups and suggesting public school libraries are filled with pornography are examples of Walters’ incendiary comments.
Republican legislators have to be getting tired of Walters. How many of them spoke publicly in defense of teachers and school districts when Walters was starting his offensive statements about public education?
Now, the legislators have to be worried. It is one thing to ignore Walters’ campaign charges. The State Supt. for Public Instruction has formal duties, though – from his ragged start, it appears Walters is not up to those duties. Having a chief of staff who supposedly lives in Texas has to add to the concern about the operation of the State Dept. of Education. According to the Oklahoman story, “multiple staff members told The Oklahoman that funding requests and other administrative work is often delayed because of Langston, who many believe still lives in Texas.” Walters, in response to The Oklahoman’s questions described Langston as a senior advisor but would not respond to questions about his residency.
Oklahoma public schools depend upon federal funding. In a May 12 Tulsa World article, Terri Grissom, Director of Grant Development at the Education Dept. from 2017 until she resigned in April to take another job, became a whistleblower. She watched Walters appearance before the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education.
“I watched the hearing last week. He lied. I’m not going to speak about something I don’t know about. I’m only going to speak about statements that I know are 100% untrue. And he spoke many untruths about the status of grants in the agency.”
This lengthy article continues with a spokesperson for Walters claiming he is being careful about transparency and oversight. He wants to do his “due diligence and to exercise prudence.”
Grissom said she tried “for months to find out what his priorities for her would be.” Eventually, Matt Langston volunteered this guidance: “No trauma-informed training, no social-emotional learning, no DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) programming and no LGBTQ+!”
When asked to give an example of projects in jeopardy, she told about a 3-year project by a vendor called Child Trend – this grant creates a searchable map that helps local schools easily find mental health providers for student referrals. The third year of the grant has been waiting for Walters’ approval since August of 2022 when he was supposed to approve it as Sec. of Education. The work was supposed to start on Oct. 1, 2022, but Walters still has not approved it. Someone in the leadership recently asked Grissom whether there would be any problems with not completing the work. When Grissom responded the Education Dept. would have to pay the $146,000 they had already paid the company for the work.
Stitt gave Walters his first opportunity to be in the political spotlight. Walters has taken off with it. Now, the Legislature is faced with a serious issue considering the technical work of the Education Dept. is not being done. Will they resort to impeachment of Walters for gross neglect of duty? Or will they hope not too many grants will be lost and not too many school districts will lose federal funding?
Walters has become an issue the Oklahoma Legislature should not ignore. Do they have courage?
If these legislators believe that some miracle will turn Walters into a model office holder, perhaps they have not heard about “the bridge that might be for sale.”
Another well-known saying from Maya Angelou – “When people tell you who they are, believe them the first time.” Walters has been telling us who he was since his first commercial video from his car. He is an extremely ambitious politician with no ethical restraints.
Walters is now the State of Oklahoma’s problem and it’s a problem with dollar signs.
•••
In last week’s column, I wrote “the closer to the ending of the legislative session, the more hurried and chaotic it will become…..What may happen is bad legislation will be passed and signed by the governor.” More about the recent education developments next week. My prediction about bad legislation has become true.
•••
We can only guess now what may happen in the remaining days – and longer since the Legislature just voted for a concurrent session to begin May 24. The budget has not been determined and there are some vetoes out there that must be overridden.
This legislative session and Ryan Walters definitely win places in The Twilight Zone.
