Good News! I just checked the 10-day weather forecast and this is the last day – at least at the current time – where the temperature is predicted to be 100 degrees.
Also Good News that OSU is now encouraging masks in all indoor places on campus. They are following CDC guidance. OSU is to be commended for this action. The Legislature with the passage of SB 658 has put them in the same difficult position as all the public and charter schools. Note private schools are not included.
•••
On this extremely hot August day in The Twilight Zone, let us start off with an Oklahoma story that truly belongs in The Twilight Zone. It is a story that should not have been a story.
The Aug. 20 Tulsa World’s headline story is entitled “Hulbert issues mask mandate.” Hulbert is a small town 10 miles west of Tahlequah in Cherokee County.
According to the story, the Hulbert District’s Board of Education voted on Aug. 18 to require every student and employee regardless of vaccination status to wear masks on campus unless they are eating or maintaining social distancing.
Superintendent Jolyn Choate said, “It’s important for parents to understand that it is our intention to have in-person learning five days a week and to help mitigate the spread, obviously, so that we can continue to do that throughout the year.”
The district had already had to “temporarily switch its middle school and high school to distance learning after seven individuals tested positive for COVID-19, prompting 154 people to quarantine due to close-contact exposure.”
The only exception is for students who are unable to wear masks for medical reasons. Others who wish to opt-out are asked to switch to the district’s virtual option.
The Oklahoma City public schools and the Santa Fe South Charter School have already mandated masks on campus.
Gov. Stitt did not criticize the OKC District. He praised them for including an opt-out provision. In OKC’s situation, the superintendent had taken it upon himself to issue the mask requirement since SB658 did not mention superintendents ordering mask mandates.
Did Stitt praise Hulbert for trying to keep its doors open for its students to attend school? Did Stitt praise Hulbert for trying to protect its students?
No – both the governor and his newly appointed attorney general and long-time friend John O’Connor “issued statements Thursday afternoon blasting the district’s decision.”
This is definitely an action belonging in The Twilight Zone. We have a governor and his attorney general attacking a school district for trying to keep their students in school safely.
Every school district, college and university in Oklahoma is attempting now to do the same as Hulbert with no help from Stitt, his attorney general or the Legislature, the Republicans having passed SB 658.
Hulbert is not without help though. According to the story, “the Cherokee Nation donated 16,200 masks to Hulbert Public Schools and announced Thursday afternoon it would donate surgical masks to any school district that receives a portion of the tribe’s car tag funds and enacts a mask mandate.”
“We want to support the 107 school districts we work with in making the right decision, and, plainly, the right decision based on public health, based on the science, when you strip away the politics, is to have a mask mandate to protect kids, staff and the larger community,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin said.
“Whatever we can do to support that, we want to do it. It’s the right thing to do.”
Can the Cherokee Chief run for governor?
Look at the example he sets compared to Gov. Stitt. The Cherokees are focused on safety of all members of the community while Stitt is instead focused on protecting those who may not believe in any type of safety measure from masks to vaccination thereby possibly endangering all with whom they come in contact.
•••
Let’s Now Return to Atlanta and the Mayoral Race – When I last discussed this topic, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s most entertaining metropolitan columnist Bill Torpy was interviewing Kaslim Reed, Atlanta’s former mayor. From reading the column, it is an understatement to say Torpy does not admire Reed.
In the June 13 column, Torpy was quizzing Reed about former United States Attorney B. J. Pak’s speaking about a “culture of corruption” in City Hall when Reed was mayor and that it starts from the top.
Reed “noted that as mayor he oversaw 9,000 people and couldn’t monitor them all.”
This is where Torpy’s column gets to be both interesting and humorous in a bizarre way.
Torpy pointed out to Reed that it “wasn’t exactly garbagemen and code inspectors getting swooped up. It was his chief financial officer, his chief procurement officer, his deputy chief of staff and the head of the water department, among others.”
To put it plainly – it was Reed’s staff. One could presume Reed might have known about their activities. Reed was quick to dispute that idea.
“This was their personal behaviors,” he said. One, he noted, was going into a bathroom to get payoffs. Another was buying machine guns on the city dime. He contends that there was no systematic pay-to-play scheme, and that he was fully investigated and has not been charged.
“After more than three years of it, the Trump administration’s Justice Department did not take any action against me,” he said. “I said that I would cooperate in every way and that’s what I have done. I have not walked around talking about my woes.”
Of course, one can quickly imagine that Torpy had a response to Reed’s claim of cooperation. According to Torpy, “In early 2019, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News reported that the city had spent about $7 million in lawyers’ fees responding to the investigation. And there has been nearly 30 months of lawyering and responding since, which is pretty expensive cooperating.”
The $7 million in lawyers’ fees was not all though. Torpy brought up the $90,000 trip to South Africa which Torpy described as a “junket Reed said was a legit business trip to book connections with Africa.” It came to light that several on the junket had flown what amounted to “first class.” When the media picked up on the story, the City of Atlanta repaid $40,000 from a fund set aside for charities. Reed had the City Council approve the funds to go to Invest Atlanta’s charity. Invest Atlanta was to be used for affordable housing and job creation. Instead, Invest Atlanta gave the money back to the City to pay for the “fancy plane rides.”
Torpy, of course, brought up the $500,000 in bonuses and gifts Reed handed out to senior staff (wonder whether it was the one buying machine guns) and his security staff as he left office after his second term. Reed defended the gifts although he admits he should have brought it to the City Council. Some receivers of the bonuses repaid the City.
Even Rod Serling could not make this stuff up. Reed is running for his third term. How did he get elected twice? An update on this race next time.
Maybe it’s the hot weather in Georgia. I have mentioned before one of my Texas aunts observing the summers were so hot in Texas that all they could do was sit around and tell stories. Maybe in Atlanta City Hall, they just passed City money around.
•••
Countdown to September in The Twilight Zone.
