The groundhog did not see its shadow yesterday. No matter what you heard about the groundhog, it did not see its shadow. Spring is coming.
I went to Homeland Grocery on Tuesday night. The parking lot had lots of cars. Lines formed at the checkout counters. Assistant Manager James Kinsey was rushing around to help various employees.
The weather prediction for the next two days had caused a massive rush for groceries. It reminded me of my favorite grocery store – Charlie Fowler’s Consumers’ IGA. Since Kinsey was the Night Manager at IGA, seeing him Tuesday night brought back those memories.
When IGA closed, I wrote a story for the News Press about Charlie’s years with IGA. Today I will include a paragraph from that story from the News Press in 2015.
“The Funniest memories are associated with the weather. Whenever possible snow was predicted, the store filled with frantic shoppers packing their carts with supplies for the winter’s duration. Bread and milk flew off the shelves. The parking lot was jammed as shoppers fought over parking spaces. With their supplies, the customers hurried to their cars so they could rush home ahead of a possible early start to the storm.”
Don’t you remember those days at IGA? I still miss that store with Charlie greeting all the customers as they came in the door. Stillwater will never have another grocery store as memorable as IGA with Charlie being the best Stillwater cheerleader and supporter in town.
Last week, I wrote I would continue this week with the topic about how Republicans in the Oklahoma Legislature appear to be intent on declaring war on public education. This appears to be a continuation from last session.
According to a Jan. 21, 2022 article by Oklahoma Council on Public Affairs writer Ray Carter, Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat has filed SB 1647 to create the Oklahoma Empowerment Account Program. Under the program, any student eligible to enroll in a public school would be eligible for an OEA, which could be used to pay for a range of education services, including private-school tuition.
The Oklahoma Council on Public Affairs is a conservative public policy research organization. According to Wikipedia, OCPA focuses on limited government, individual liberty and free-market economics.
According to the article, OEA would not be counted as taxable income for participating families just as money spent educating the same child in public school is not considered taxable income.
Of course, parents do not pay income tax for public education for their children. It is a benefit for all children in the state. Providing state tax funding for a couple to send their children to private school is hardly an equal comparison. Providing state funding for students in private schools is certainly not a plan that could be described as “limited government.”
Tax dollars are provided to schools that provide free education to all children. Why should all Oklahoma taxpayers be required to subsidize parents who want to send their children to private schools? They should not be.
Instead of helping public schools, these Republican legislators want to drain funds from them.
Stillwater is known as a community that supports public education. We have an excellent public school system, Oklahoma State University, Meridian Technology Center and Oklahoma’s Career Tech headquarters.
Do our Republican legislators believe the State should be funding private schools? Three of the legislators representing Stillwater are Republicans – Sen. Tom Dugger, Rep. John Talley and Rep. Ty Burns. You need to call their offices or email them to find out whether they are supporting SB 1647.
While Treat files a bill that would take away support from public schools and use that funding for private schools, let us look at a Tuesday Tulsa World story about Epic Charter Schools. State Auditor Cindy Byrd said the “mismanagement by co-founders of Epic Charter Schools is the largest amount of reported abuse of taxpayer funds in the history of this state” – and she has no idea why the Attorney General has not brought criminal charges in the case.
We know why Attorney General John O’Connor has not been filing charges against the two Epic co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney. He was too busy filing worthless briefs to the U. S. Supreme Court at Gov. Stitt’s direction to try to overturn the McGirt decision.
Further the article states, “Amid these new questions about inaction by state law enforcement, federal authorities including the IRS are reportedly now zeroing in on financial irregularities alleged to have occurred at Epic Charter Schools during the decade it was managed by the two co-founders through their for-profit company Epic Youth Services.
Auditor Byrd likened charter schools like Epic, which she described as “intentionally established” for charter school management companies to milk for profits – as the “Enron of public education.”
She said she had personally given documentation to the Attorney General’s Office that proved EYS submitted false invoices in order to justify much of the 10% cut of all state and federal funding it took from the schools.
That amounted to $68 million total since 2015.
Now – we have Sen. Treat introducing a bill to send public funds with the students who attend private schools? And Sen. Treat and the other legislators have let this Epic situation continue?
Auditor Byrd committed, “I am shocked this hasn’t been prosecuted yet” she told lawmakers at a joint meeting of the House Common Education Committee and Appropriations and Budget Education Committee. “I do expect charges to be filed – or an explanation for why charges will not be filed.”
While Nero fiddles, Rome burns. The Legislature has many members portraying Nero.
This is just the start of the bills filed that appear directed at Oklahoma’s public education system.
What would Henry Bellmon say about today’s Oklahoma Republican Party? Bellmon who essentially gave the Oklahoma Republican Party its start. Bellmon who became a public education champion when he was governor through his work for HB 017 despite the lack of support by legislative Republicans.
There are a few courageous Republicans out there in the wilderness like Bellmon was during his political career. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is an example. Unlike Stitt, he has demonstrated strong leadership about COVID. Now, as Chairman of the National Governors’ Association, he observed that Donald Trump should not be the presidential candidate in 2024.
According to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist John Brummett, Hutchinson also commented on the National Governor’s Association website: “If we are going to triumph as a nation, we don’t have the luxury of picking a solution based upon the party that proposed it. As we meet the challenges of this year, we must continue to flex our collective muscle to find solutions that aren’t Republican or Democrat but American.”
From Washington D.C. to 50 state capitols, wouldn’t it be refreshing if politicians followed Hutchinson’s advice?
Instead, in Oklahoma we have the Legislative Republicans going after public education instead of investigating Epic’s $68 million theft of public funds.
We have made it to February – March is less than four weeks away.
Today, Friday and Tuesday – Voting days.
