My “I will return every year despite your neglect” tulip made its annual appearance a few weeks ago. The tulip must be 35 years old. I counted at least 14 buds ready to bloom last week. On April Fools’ Day, the buds burst into bloom. April played a cruel joke on the tulip though with its unusually hot weather on Monday. The tulip blooms wilted in despair.
At the March Classic Cinema event, I was visiting with Dale Durham while we did the volunteer recycling task after the movie. Dale told me how he and his wife Nancy use rainwater for gardening. He even gave me several milk cartons of rainwater the next day. Having the rainwater nearby, I poured two cartons onto the tulip. The tulip can never again accuse me of neglect.
•••
Speaking of rainwater, the City of Stillwater had a booth at the Home and Garden Show last week. I had an interesting visit with a City employee who told about the City’s promotion of using rainwater to help the environment and potentially save on water bills as well. You can order rain barrels through the City. The contact for information is Zack Henson at 405-533-8436.
•••
Also mark your calendar for the Hazardous Waste Collection scheduled for April 22 at the Perkins Road recycling facility.
•••
Did you look for Mercury, Venus and Mars last night?
•••
Oklahoma education continues to be the issue attracting news due to a combination of the legislative bills, the Tulsa School Board election and Ryan Walters’ words and actions.
Writing on the Oklahoma Policy Institute’s website on Tuesday, Steve Lewis who was Oklahoma House Speaker in 1989-90, commented about the tax credit idea, “although there is currently a standoff, one thing seems clear. The leaders of both chambers have now endorsed the idea of using public money to pay for education in private schools. The difference between a tax credit and a voucher is in process only, not substance. ……Judging from the Speaker’s (McCall) proposal, it looks like the only way to get rural House votes for private school tax credits is to direct disproportionately more public funds to rural schools. This would appear to balance the perception that the tax credit funding is going primarily to metro dwellers who send their kids to private schools. The losers are the metro public schools. The Senate moved dramatically toward the House proposal by accepting the tax credits. In fact, with their $250,000 income cap, the Senate cut the cost of the tax credit said to benefit city dwellers from nearly $300 million to only $98.7 million. An additional $300 million going through the state aid formula to all school districts would likely send substantially more than $98.7 million to rural schools. Especially with the additional funding for teacher raises. I hate to see it happen because I think vouchers or tax credits, whichever you call them are a bad idea, but it looks to me like there’s a deal to be made here. The question now is whether the House can take “yes” for an answer, or if they even want to.
•••
“Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive” are Sir Walter Scott’s words from the early 19th century, but they apply today to House and Senate bills on tax credits for private school tuition and homeschooling.
We need to be hearing from Sens. Dugger and Hall and Reps. Talley and Burns as to why they voted for this voucher/tax credit plan. Rep. Ranson is the only one of our Stillwater area legislators who stood up for public education.
Private schools and homeschoolers do not have any education requirements to meet like public schools. Private schools can select their students unlike public schools.
The taxpayers who will benefit from these tax credits are the wealthy taxpayers who live in the metropolitan areas. According to an Oklahoman article, the ten largest Oklahoma private schools have a total enrollment of 9,707 students. The most expensive school is Casady, an OKC Episcopalian School, with a tuition of $22,210 per student. The least expensive of the ten largest private schools is Victory Christian with $6,919 tuition. For the 2021-22 school year, according to the Oklahoma Dept. of Education, the public-school enrollment K-12 was 698,696 students.
Using those figures – current largest private schools/ 21-22 public schools is a little over 1 percent. Since we do not have the enrollment for all of the private schools nor the current public-school enrollment, the number might be closer to possibly 2%. So, these tax credits of $5,000 or $7,500 depending on the version would benefit possibly 2% of Oklahoma taxpayers. Meanwhile, the public schools will continue to struggle.
Since the metropolitan districts have the largest number of students, in the House plan they would be the losers since the plan unfairly gives more funding per student to the small districts.
The only way this standoff is to work out is for both the Senate and House Republicans to forget this tax credit plan for private school tuition and homeschooling.
How could the House have even considered a plan that funds students unequally depending upon the size of the school district in which the student lives?
How can either the Senate or the House support a plan of tax credits for private school tuition that mainly benefits the wealthy?
The Republicans have been doing everything possible to make these two bills – salaries and vouchers/tax credits sound like steps forward for education when the vouchers/tax credits are steps backward.
Steve Lewis said it correctly when he said there is no difference in substance between vouchers and tax credits.
•••
GOOD NEWS on HB 2530 to reduce penalties on cockfighting -- no committee votes have taken place on this bill that should not have even made it out of the House. Animal Wellness Action just released a poll from the Sooner Survey of 500 Oklahomans revealing that fewer than 10 percent of Oklahomans think cockfighting should be legal and nearly 90 percent of voters favor the ban. This bill should receive no hearings in the Senate.
More GOOD NEWS – no votes have been taken on SB 244 to move school board elections.
VERY VERY GOOD NEWS – Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s official legal opinion the State Board of Education may not make new rules without the Legislature giving it the authority to do so. Thanks to Rep. Mark McBride for requesting that opinion.
•••
So much in the news about education – Ryan Walters, Parents Bill of Rights Act in the House of Representatives and the Tulsa School Board Race. All of these topics result from the anti-public education forces so active today. Reading the news from southern states – the same bills are being presented from state to state.
•••
I have not even mentioned the news from this week. I will allow Borowitz to do that from his daily report – Millions of Americans Who Have Paid Off Porn Stars Feel Under Attack. As the country heads into a Presidential election-year, this swath of the population could be a “force to be reckoned with.”
•••
May you have a wonderful Easter.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
