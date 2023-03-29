We are only two days away from the favorite day of the year for those who love to play jokes.
•••
Events in Stillwater – Connie Cronley will speak at the Stillwater Library at 6:30 p.m. tonight about her book: “A Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard,” which chronicles the life of Oklahoma’s first female politician and social reformer. According to the Library’s article about the event, Dr. Angie Debo encouraged Cronley to write about Barnard. You should recognize the name Angie Debo if you have viewed the sculpture in front of the library entrance.
Connie Cronley, a successful author herself, was also married for many years to Jay Cronley, a well-known Tulsa World Columnist and author. After his 2017 death, I attended a reception she hosted at Tulsa’s Circle Cinema where the movie “Funny Farm” based upon one of his novels was featured.
Kate Barnard was the first female officeholder in Oklahoma. She became Commissioner of Charities and Corrections in 1907 before women were allowed to vote. This should be a fascinating topic, especially for those who enjoy learning about Oklahoma history.
•••
Saturday is a big day at the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar – April 1 from 1-4 p.m. is the second annual Family History Fair. Ten organizations will be located on both levels of the Sheerar Cultural Center. This year focuses on military history to complement the Sheerar’s current exhibit: “Those Who Served; Those Who Serve.” If you are interested in researching your family history, this will be a a great event for you to attend. The Special Collections and University Archives at OSU is again sponsoring the event. Co-hosts are the Sheerar and the Payne County History Committee. Other participants are the Quilts of Valor, Payne County Clerk, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Oklahoma Dept. of Libraries, Cimarron Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Payne County Genealogy Society and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints.
Volunteers needed – the Stillwater News Press gave the museum years of photographs that are organized by year. These pictures need to be sorted and identified. Volunteers are needed to spend an hour or two a week going through these photographs. If you are interested in helping with this project, contact Director Amelia Chamberlain at 405-377-0359.
•••
Legislature News – Perhaps the good news is the dispute between the Senate and the House over the House Education Package.
The House bills – HB 1935 creating tax credits for private school tuition and homeschooling passed the house 75-20 with Talley and Burns voting Aye and Ranson voting Nay. HB 2775 creates a teacher pay increase as well as distributes extra public-school funding. Talley and Burns voted Aye and Ranson voted Nay.
Neither one of these bills should be passed.
On HB 1935, giving out tax credits to Oklahomans who want to homeschool their children or send them to private schools should not be done. Oklahoma does not need to give state funds to private citizens when those private citizens have the option of free public schools for their children.
One incredible example, HB 1935 would give a $5,000 credit per child for private school tuition with NO LIMIT on the parents’ income. Home-schooling parents could receive $2,500 per student. HB 2775 would distribute the $300 million for extra school funding with a $2 million cap per district. This would give rural school districts a larger portion of the money so this amount would not be distributed equally per student.
Why did these House members who voted for this bill believe it is fair?
The bills have now reached the Senate with House Speaker McCall’s threat that any Senate changes would be dead on arrival back in the House.
Pres. Pro Tempore Treat ignored McCall. The Senate changed the bills, including the method of awarding teacher salary increases. They redirected the $300 million extra funding into the state formula where it would be divided fairly.
On tax credits, the Senate increased the private school tuition to $7,500 per child while putting a $250,000 income cap on qualifying for credit. The home-schooling credit to $1,000 per family.
Look at example from the Senate version of HB 1935. A couple with an income of $250,000 have four children in private schools. They could receive $30,000 in tax credits from tax payments made to the state by Oklahoma taxpayers. This amounts to taking money sent to the state to subsidize wealthy taxpayers.
This dispute has an obvious compromise. Forget these tax credits for homeschooling and private schools. If Oklahomans want to send their children to private schools or home school them, they should pay for that cost. Public schools educate 90% of Oklahoma students.
With the desperate need for public schools to attract teachers, a compromise on HB 2775 should be worked out on salary increases. The extra funding should be handled as the Senate plan does by going through the state formula. HB 2775 passed the 21-2 in committee with Dugger voting Aye.
As far as tax credits homeschooling and private schools, neither the Senate plan nor the House plan should go further. HB 1935 on the credits passed the Senate committee 13-2 with Hall voting Aye. HB 1935 should not make it to the Senate Floor.
•••
Then we have the Republicans attempting to change school board election dates. When one reads the favorable account of SB 244 on the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs website, that should tell anyone who keeps up with state political organizations that the bill is a terrible idea.
Sen. Ally Seifried (R-Claremore) who was just elected in 2022 sponsored the bill. She said, “I’m running this bill to increase voter turnout. The communities support our schools, our public schools. The taxpayers in the district support (them). And so I want to give them the opportunity to take part in these elections.”
What is Seifried missing here? Does she not know that the taxpayers have the opportunity now to “take part in these elections?” It is known as voting when the election takes place.
Her statement is absurd for its lack of logic.
This is not the reason the Republicans want this bill to pass.
Republicans have been trying to get this bill through past sessions. They do not care about voter turnout or they would be concerned about voter turnout in municipal elections and bond issues referendums. They know the fall elections would bring a greater turnout of Republicans. They want that control of the voters. This is their way to attempt to start the push for partisan school boards. Both Dugger and Hall voted for this bill. Note Sen. Dewayne Pemberton (R-Muskogee), a lifelong public-school educator, voted Nay along with six other Republicans.
Also, HB 1823 failed in the House 26-67. It would have moved municipal elections, including school board elections, to the November ballot in odd-numbered years. Author Sherrie Conley said voters wanted voting “streamlined.” Apparently, the House did not want everything streamlined. Talley and Burns voted Nay on this bill.
The comments in this article are humorous in a sad way. Rep. Tom Gann (R-Inola) said only three people voted in one of his local precincts during a recent election that included a “major, major bond issue.”
He explained, “It was because it was in the middle of February.”
The Oklahoma State School Board Association (OSSBA) opposed both bills, saying SB 244 would cause school board candidates to “compete for time and attention with other general election races” and “discourage good candidates from running for the office.”
SB 244 should die in the House.
•••
Let us end on a humorous note – Oklahoma made the Yahoo News Wednesday – Sen. David Bullard (R-Durant) introduced SB 863 to direct the Oklahoma Dept. of Education to phase out federal funding. Are you surprised this bill has never made it to a vote in a committee? Republicans in the Legislature may carry on about the federal government, but not to take federal funding is another matter. This is definitely a tale for The Twilight Zone.
With the Legislature in session, does anyone not understand the difficulty public education faces in Oklahoma? It is time for the Oklahoma elected officials to support PUBLIC EDUCATION.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
