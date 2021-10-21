Aren’t you enjoying this October weather? We may still be in The Twilight Zone but at least we have cooler weather.
•••
Stillwater Happenings – The Friends of the Library are having two sales each week through Nov. 20. The hours and days are Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale is in the auditorium. Due to the continuing pandemic, the FOL could not have the gigantic sale they usually have twice a year so these sales are mini-substitutes.
I went to the sale last Saturday and found more books than I needed to buy. I went with the intention of finding children’s books to send to my grandchildren for Halloween presents. I decided I would make a change this year from my usual gifts of plastic spiders and face paint. I found 15 books for $3.75.
I promised myself I would not look at the rest of the books, but, of course, I did. I found three wonderful books about Oklahoma history including one of the big books about Stillwater and a book about historic Oklahoma homes. My best “find” though was a book by Arrell Gibson who taught the Oklahoma history course I had at OU. He was a noted historian who wrote many books about a wide range of topics on Oklahoma.
•••
The Doel Reed Exhibit at the OSU Art Museum on Husband – If you have not yet viewed this exhibit, make sure to see it by the end of the October. Reed was head of the art department at A&M/OSU until 1959 when he moved to Taos to become part of the Taos art colony. This exhibit includes paintings and the aquatints for which he was known. Perhaps you have visited OSU’s Doel Reed Center in Taos. This is an excellent exhibit.
An odd footnote to the exhibit – I always read the attached information with each painting or print about the permanent owner. I noticed three of the paintings/prints had been donated to the OU museum by Thomas Meaders, one of my junior high classmates. The donations were in memory of his father, a 1929 OU graduate, who was Halliburton’s president when I was growing up in Duncan. Tommy left our class before we graduated since all of the Halliburton officers moved to Dallas. What a nice way for Tommy to honor his father.
•••
Congratulations Due – Mary Dickey has been Stillwater’s Animal Control Office for 42 years. I am guessing there are not too many City employees who have many more years of service. City Manager Norman McNickle may have a few more. Mary has been an outstanding employee. Stillwater citizens are fortunate she has stayed for so many years.
According to McNickle, the City is planning a bond issue for next year with a new animal shelter being one of three issues. The two others are streets and a new fire station to replace the one at University and Knoblock. These are all needed items, and they have been needed for several years. I remember visiting with Mary three or four years ago about all the problems with the current shelter.
Congratulations are certainly due to the SHS softball team! They had such an impressive season including making it to the state playoffs.
•••
Good State News – Both the Oklahoman and the Tulsa World had lengthy stories on Wednesday about a lawsuit questioning House Bill 1775 that was approved this spring and signed by the governor. The ACLU and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights under Law is filing the suit. They contend HB1775 violates the 1st and the 14th amendments. This bill banned the teaching of “critical race theory” although it was not call CRT in the bill. A teacher cannot say that one race or gender is superior. The law also bans colleges and universities from requiring diversity training.
Let us return to one of Rod Serling’s favorite quote: “There is as a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man…a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination.”
If ever a bill fit imagination, HB1775 does. Has anyone ever heard of a teacher instructing students that one race is superior to all others? Or that one gender is superior? If anyone has, then that person has never complained. The Oklahoma State Dept. of Education has never had a complaint about this happening.
This bill fits in The Twilight Zone. It should never have been passed and signed into law. The Republicans own this law. What makes this law so strange is that this is not an actual issue. This is an imaginary issue to make people distrust the public schools. This same bill has been passed in several southern states. Rod Serling would give the Republicans an award for their imagination.
This lawsuit should be successful.
•••
Update on Atlanta – The mayoral race is less than two weeks away. Three candidates appear to be close with the former mayor Kasim Reed leading but Councilman Antonio Brown is pulling up in the polls. Council Chair Felicia Moore was tied with Reed for a time but she seems to be falling back into the pack.
About these three candidates – Remember the FBI has had a lengthy investigation going against Reed. Reed now claims he has been “cleared by the feds.” According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Bill Torpy, in a recent debate, Reed said, “I may have been an SOB in the (not so distant) past, but going forward you can bet I’ll be your SOB.” I am guessing Torpy added the “not so distant” since he is not a Reed fan.
Felicia Moore sounds like the good government candidate. I have not found any crimes, investigations or fraudulent schemes mentioned in relation to her term on the Council.
Brown, on the other hand, does have some issues. In 2020, a grand jury accused him of fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud and mailing false statements on a bank loan. From descriptions, he could be described as a “smooth talker.”
Stillwater’s mayoral race is coming up this spring. I will predict that the candidates will not be as interesting for column topics as these Atlanta candidates.
Next week, I am going to start with Nashville. The many stories fitting in The Twilight Zone make it difficult to get to Nashville.
One last example of an in The Twilight Zone story that consumed the sports pages last week – how many newspaper stories, TV/radio shows and Internet stories had the topic of who would be the starting quarterback for OU against TCU. Whether one is in the category of OU fan or the Never OU category, anyone reading all those stories had to feel some sympathy for a young man who one week was a leading Heisman Trophy candidate and the next week found himself sitting on the bench.
•••
Halloween is coming – the skeletons are riding in their hearse at 1013 S. Walnut. Don’t miss seeing them before they disappear into the night for another year.
•••
You still have time to make it to the book sale today!
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
