Many Happenings in Stillwater –
Sheerar Cultural Center Auditorium – Today at 4 p.m. – Michelle Place, Executive Director of the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum, will speak about Greenwood and the Tulsa Race Massacre. Place is a two-time Heartland EMMY winning writer and producer of BOOMTOWN, a retrospective of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Place will focus on how Greenwood/Black Wall Street developed and prospered and then how those citizens overcame the Massacre to rebuild their community.
•••
Time for the April Movie – Classic Cinema at the Center presents GIGI Friday night. This Vincent Minnelli directed 1958 movie stars Leslie Caron, Louis Jordan and Hermione Gingold with Maurice Chevalier singing “Thank Heaven for Little Girls.” The movie won a record breaking nine Academy Awards. See you at 7 p.m. at the Winfrey Houston Theater tomorrow night.
•••
Next Week – Many activities next week from entertainment to organization.
• The Friends of the Library’s spring used book sale takes place Thursday through Sunday at the Library.
• Friday and Saturday is the Stillwater Arts Festival on the Prairie Arts Center parking lot.
• Friday Night, April 21, is the Stillwater Community Singers Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center with a reception afterwards in the Lowry Center. This will be Judy White’s final concert as director so this will be a special concert to remember. White has directed the Singers in many enjoyable concerts since 2015.
•••
ORGANIZATION – Next weekend is also your opportunity to get rid of hazardous waste materials at the Perkins Recycling Center on April 22 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Another great opportunity for getting rid of confidential papers – Simmons Bank is having a Shredding Morning on April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at their drive-in location parking lot on Main.
What stands out are the FREE entertainment and service possibilities. You can see a free movie and hear a wonderful free concert. You can also use a useful service – hazardous waste disposal and shredding – for free.
•••
How often do you think about how crazy the World is today? – The news is filled with wacky story and tragic events. For example, Monday was the shooting at the Louisville Bank. If you read about him, would you have guessed he was a man who would kill his co-workers and video the scene as he shot them?
Then we have the Nashville Covenant School murders. After that tragedy, the Tennessee House expelled two Black male members for joining a protest about gun violence on the House floor while not expelling the White female member who also joined the protest. The two expelled members have already been reinstated, but that story has consumed much of the news.
Perhaps you saw the Internet picture of the 2022 Christmas card sent by the Nashville Congressman Andy Ogle. All the members of his family with the exception of a young boy are holding rifles. Apparently, the card is Ogle’s version of “Peace on Earth, Good Will to Men.”
In Oklahoma, the news goes from one education issue to another. The Wednesday front pages of the Oklahoman and the Tulsa World featured the story about the Catholics’ application for charter school funding. Although turned down, the Catholics were given thirty more days to answer questions.
A second story was Gov. Stitt’s selection of a new Education Secretary to replace Walters. That story may not have been the news it first appeared to be since Attorney General Drummond issued an opinion that one person could not hold both positions.
Walters again made the Tulsa World headline on April 8 when he was threatening to sue the Biden administration if it implements a rule barring schools and colleges from implementing outright bans on transgender athletes.
The Sunday Oklahoman had two education stories on the front page.
“Income cap tops voucher debate” is the incredible title of one story with “AG urges dismissal of suit on HB 1775 law” being the other. Both are about topics that made no sense in the first place.
Over and over the tax credits/vouchers for private schools are found to be going to people who are wealthy and were already sending their children to private schools. In the first article, Stitt actually stated that students in south Oklahoma City and north Tulsa are “trapped” in low-performing public schools. He described a single mother struggling to keep her son out of a local gang or a paycheck-to-paycheck family unable to afford tutoring for a child struggling to read.
Does Stitt actually believe this single mother would be a candidate for a tax credit that would help her enroll her son in Casady? Why does the governor not focus on improving the “low-performing” schools?
Why is the attorney general having to defend a law that should never have been passed? HB 1775 is an example of saying something enough until people believe it is true. Has there ever been an example of teaching Critical Race Theory?
•••
A new way to recover from the craziness in news with the examples just given – I spent time with my neighbors Gerry Auel and Steve Hallgren last Thursday night looking at the sky. From a parking lot on Ninth Street, we saw Venus, the third brightest object after the Sun and Moon, in the west. Mercury was below Venus and to the north. Mars was directly overhead and red. We saw Sirius, the brightest star in the sky. The Orion constellation was visible nearby. We saw the Big Dipper in the constellation Ursa Major.
The longer one looks at the sky, the more peaceful the World seems. Viewing the night sky is a wonderful escape. Thanks also to Steve and Gerry for the descriptions of the planets and stars we viewed.
•••
As far as the bills I have been reporting – if you have kept up at all with the news, you know the House and Senate appear to be deadlocked. As mentioned before, the only way to go is teacher salary increases. Both the House and the Senate should stop undermining the public schools with vouchers/now disguised as tax credits.
The cockfighting bill has not moved since it left the House nor has the Senate bill to change school board elections gone anywhere in the House.
Last week, I just learned of a new possibility for animal cruelty has been included in HB 1792, a bill reclassifying some felony offenses. This bill would reduce fines for dogfighting to $500 and cut fines in half for other cruelty-to-animals offences according to PETA.
From the article, dogs and birds bred to fight typically spend their lives miserably chained outdoors with little or no shelter. These animals are often starved, drugged, or beaten to make them aggressive, and if they don’t die in the fighting ring, the “losers” may be killed by their trainers or abandoned to die slowly from horrific injuries.”
This bill was passed in the House with Talley and Burns voting Aye and Ranson voting Nay.
Since I just discovered HB 1792 a few days ago, I do not know the details on the felonies that are to be reclassified. Cruelty-to-animals offences and dogfights may be buried in a long list. Those two reclassifications should be taken out of that bill.
Oklahoma does not need to be either a cockfighting or a dogfighting state.
•••
Not too many more weeks of the Legislature. May 26 is the last day – much harm or much good can be done between now and May 26. Encourage our legislators to move in the good direction to support public education.
•••
On a clear night, turn off the TV or the computer. Go outside, sit in a lawn chair and gaze at the sky. During that time, the craziness will disappear.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
