Handbell ringers and organists will perform Christmas music along with carols sung by the audience at this year’s Community Christmas Carol. To learn more we talked with Gerald Frank. Frank is a professor emeritus of music at Oklahoma State University, a member of the American Guild of Organists and volunteer with the event.
1 What is the Community Christmas Carol Program?
Christmas music is a highlight of the holiday season that provides profound joy and meaning for many people. At this program, the audience will sing a number of carols and also hear music compositions based on them.
2 When is the program?
The performance starts at 2:30 p.m., Sunday at the First United Methodist Church on Seventh Avenue and Duck Street in Stillwater.
3 Who is sponsoring the program?
With the generous support of First United Methodist Church, the Cimarron Chapter of the American Guild of Organists has offered this annual event for some 20 years. The AGO is an international professional organization dedicated to organ and choral music. The Cimarron Chapter members in north-central Oklahoma sponsor educational workshops, recitals, service activities, scholarships and social events.
4 Who can attend?
The public is cordially invited to attend this program.
5 How will the audience participate?
Five organists and the Jubilee Ringers Handbell Choir of First United Methodist Church will present compositions utilizing a variety of carols. The audience will sing a number of these same carols, guided by emcee Ed Davis, the Minister of Music at First United Methodist Church.
