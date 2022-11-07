I was recently conversing with a patron who asked for book suggestions. He was interested in discovering a new book series he had yet to read, and I found a few recommendations for him that were hopefully to his liking. This interaction made me think of all the series I have read in my lifetime and what draws people to books in a series.
I believe that the love of series often starts as a child. We pick up a book like “Little House in the Big Woods” by Laura Ingalls Wilder or “Captain Underpants” by Dave Pilkey, and when we finish the first book, we are hooked on the characters. Laura has had adventures and met some great people while learning life lessons, and Harold and George have had some outlandish escapades that made us laugh.
Each book is complete on its own, and then we discover on the next trip to the library or bookstore that there are more books with those same characters.
Those characters, be they absent minded like Amelia Bedelia (“Amelia Bedelia” by Peggy Parish), incredibly smart like Hercule Poirot (“Hercule Poirot Mysteries” by Agatha Christie) or even quirky guys like Don Tillman (“The Rosie Project” by Graeme Simsion) become close to our hearts like good friends.
We pick up the next series installment, and it is as if we are getting a long email from a friend who has the most adventurous life but only checks in once in a while.
Our book friends become dear to us. We laugh and cry and turn more pages. We have very detailed images of these characters in our minds and all of their familiar surroundings. Close your eyes and picture Percy Jackson’s home at Camp Half-Blood (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” by Rick Riordan) or Hannah Swensen’s cookie shop (“Hannah Swensen Mysteries” by Joanne Fluke).
Those images make it very hard when someone ultimately decides to develop our favorite series for the big or small screen. Not only do they have to get the stories right, but they also need to have the perfect actors in the perfect settings, or maybe we will just stick to the books.
After all, the book is almost always better in the end.
It can be so sad Wwhen the series ends. We never like to say goodbye to our friends; these great characters have been our companions through many exciting situations.
I know a woman who, as a child and teen, refused to finish any book series as the end would be too sad and sometimes, the author can make it impossible to complete a series as the length of time between novels grows too long. Many of us have been waiting for the next installments of “A Song of Fire and Ice” by George RR Martin and “The Kingkiller Chronicles” by Patrick Rothfuss for eleven long years. The earlier books in the series are amazing, so we will be happy to reread them to be ready for the next book whenever it comes.
So, when picking your next book, pick up a new-to-you series if you are ready to add more friends to your life. If you are unsure of a good one to pick, your librarians would be happy to help. Maybe we can suggest a series that is already complete, so you can binge-read all of it and avoid the wait between installments. Whichever series you pick, get ready for lots of excitement with a new set of friends.
