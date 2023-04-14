New Mothers and Moms-to-Be are cordially invited to attend the first “Open House” of the Langston City/Logan County Stork’s Nest at 203 SW Bond Street Langston, OK 73050 on April 15, 2023, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
After providing emergency resource services to parents of newborns to 2year-olds from the onset of the Pandemic until the December 2022 visit of “Blue Santa” through our extremely popular and beneficial “Diaper Drive-by”, it is time to welcome our neighbors back into the Stork’s Nest.
We will take the opportunity to provide pertinent information and referrals to expectant mothers.
In addition to learning about our services & resources, we will be highlighting and promoting our now 3-year-old “Stork’s Nest 3.0” – a financial reward granting, Virtual Pre-Natal training. In addition to being awarded money for completing each of six modules, the clients will be awarded a financial graduation gift and gifts for their babies.
The Stork’s Next will also return to the premiere mainstay – discussions led by experts. In addition to a live streamed session that can be viewed on Facebook pages, Langston Citizen and LC/LC Stork’s Nest, our visitors will hear in person from a local leader in Maternity Health Care Improvement Farah Antoine-Mayberry is a graduate from Howard University with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She has worked as an OT in various adult and pediatric settings including the neonatal intensive care unit. Her passion for the perinatal population led her to become an Internationally Board-Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC), a doula, as well as a midwife's assistant. She started her own practice in 2017, called Epiphany Birth Services, LLC.
A year later Farah founded “For the Village, Inc.” This 501(c)3 organization is committed to enhancing birth outcomes for mothers and babies in the Black community in response to the alarming rates of infant and maternal mortality within Black communities. The overall aim is to conquer the goals of raising awareness, developing Black birth workers and facilitating the provision of specific birth services by Black birth workers – including Black doulas, childbirth educators, and lactation professionals – within Black communities.
Her presentation will be pertinent to ALL women/families experiencing the birthing process, including those in rural settings and families of lesser financial means. Farah and her husband Clifton are the proud parents of six children.
During the Open House, all visitors will enjoy a lovely light lunch! Each Mom will receive a
VIP Ticket for the upcoming “Pre-Mother’s Day FREE Shopping Spree” for Newborns to 2-Year-olds on April 29, 2023, at 10:00am -3:00pm. They will also be able to enter a raffle for chances to win a variety of prizes! Finally, in the spirit of giving back to our community, Open House Visitors will be invited to sign up to participate in the OKC March of Dimes’ May 20, 2023 March for Babies to be held at Scissortail Park, OKC.
Stork’s Nest is a cooperative project of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, and the March of Dimes Foundation. For more than 50 years, Stork’s Nest has aimed to increase the number of women receiving early and regular prenatal care in an effort to prevent cases of low birthweight, premature births and infant deaths. The program is designed to promote prenatal care participation and encourage healthy behaviors during pregnancy through two components—incentives and education.
The Langston City/Logan County Stork’s Nest reopened in 2016 with the support of the OKC Region March of Dimes. As a Community Service and with donations and assistance from individuals, churches, MOD and other organizations, this Stork Nest provides emergency baby supplies, clothing and other items for newborn babies through two-year olds.
For further information about and to make donations to this Stork’s Nest, please text 405-203-7695; email: LogancountyStorksnest@gmail.com; or visit Facebook page -- Stork's Nest of Langston City/Logan County.
DIRECTIONS TO THE STORK’S NEST:
From Guthrie or points west of Langston: Take Hwy 33E to the SECOND Langston Exit; Turn RIGHT and bear to the Left following Indian Meridian Road; Turn Right at the Indian Meridian Monument on Washington Street; continue west to Massachusetts Street and turn Left; continue to Bond Street; Parking is in front or on the side of the Langston Housing Authority Building. Enter the front door to visit Stork’s Nest.
From Stillwater or points east of Langston: Take Hwy 33W to FIRST Langston Exit immediately after passing COYLE; Turn LEFT and bear to the Left following Indian Meridian Road; Turn Right at the Indian Meridian Monument onto Washington Street; continue west to Massachusetts Street and turn Left; continue to Bond Street; Parking is in front or on the side of the Langston Housing Authority Building. Enter the front door to visit Stork’s Nest.
TEXT OR CALL 405-203-7695 FOR QUESTIONS, DIRECTIONS OR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.