Reading habits are strange and changing things. If you asked me what I like to read today, my answer is very different than it would have been 10 years ago or even 10 months ago!
My guess is that we choose what we want to read based on a bunch of different factors: what’s going on in our lives, how much time we have, our emotional state and even what’s happening in the world around us.
Sometimes I want something light and funny. At other times I want to read history and see how we’ve made it through tough times in the past.
Despite all the differences and changes in my reading habits across time, I’ve discovered that I pretty much always enjoy reading a good memoir. No matter what kind of reading mood I’m in, someone out there has lived through the funny, inspiring, deeply moving or successful events I want to read about.
In his book, “Palimpsest,” writer Gore Vidal said that “a memoir is how one remembers one’s own life.” I think that’s why I will always enjoy memoirs. Reading them gives me a chance to look into and relive someone else’s memories, rather than my own. If it’s true that we can learn another’s truth by reading the fiction they write, I think we can see into their hearts when we read their memoirs.
Here are a few of my favorite memoirs:
• “Here if You Need Me” by Kate Braestrup. A widowed mother, Braestrup became a minister in Maine for game wardens and backwoods search and rescue missions. It’s about grief and love and faith and joy.
• “Hyperbole and A Half” by Allie Brosh. The subtitle says so much: “Unfortunate Situations, Flawed Coping Mechanisms, Mayhem, and Other Things That Happened!”
• “Bossy Pants” by Tina Fey. From dreams in childhood to memories behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live, Fey’s recollections made me realize how smart comedians must be and left me laughing out loud.
• “Somebody’s Daughter” by Ashley C Ford. Ford takes you back to her youth growing up poor and Black in Indiana, searching for truth and family and love.
• “A Girl Named Zippy” by Haven Kimmel. If you were anywhere near a small rural town as a child in the 1970s, or if you want to know more about what that life was like, this witty work is for you. I sometimes felt like the author was describing episodes from my own Midwestern childhood.
• “Furiously Happy” by Jenny Lawson. I was listening to this on audiobook while driving. I had to pull off the road because I was laughing so hard I was afraid I’d cause an accident. Lawson is a genius at making us laugh while digging into serious personal topics.
• “H is for Hawk” by Helen MacDonald. This book is part memoir, part nature writing and wholly engrossing. MacDonald decides to raise a hawk to help her work her way through the grief of losing her father.
• “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah. Telling of his life growing up as a mixed-race child in South Africa where race completely defines your place in the world, Noah’s book is funny and sad and uplifting by turns.
• “Wild” by Cheryl Strayed. In her early 20s, Strayed impulsively decided to hike more than 1100 miles on the Pacific Crest Trail with no training, some brand new equipment and not much else. Along the way, she manages to put her broken self back together and find her way out of both literal and emotional wildernesses.
• “My Stroke of Insight” by Jill Bolte Taylor. When a brain scientist has a stroke and writes a book to tell about the experience and her recovery, you learn about how the brain works, and a whole lot about the mind and heart as well.
The next time you can’t decide what you want to read while at the library, ask a staff member! I love memoirs and would be happy to give you suggestions of someone else’s memories to peruse but, if that’s not your thing, we have staff that love all different types of genres. We’re sure to find something you’d enjoy!
