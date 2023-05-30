When I was old enough to start reading chapter books on my own, I loved the ones that were in series, the ones where I could keep reading about characters I had come to love, only now in new adventures!
I read “The Bobbsey Twins,” “Betsy, Tacy and Tibb,” “Doctor Dolittle,” “Mary Poppins,” “The Five Little Peppers,” “Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle,” Pollyanna,” “Nancy Drew,” “Trixie Belden” and Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” and its sequels.
I have always felt regret when a beloved book ended; reading books in a series means that sadness is postponed for a time.
It also means being able to watch characters grow up or grow older, helping me, the reader, to know them more completely.
In a recent issue of “Booklist Quick Tips for Schools and Libraries,” Ronnie Khuri interviewed Lindsey Tomsu, a youth and teen services librarian, about the popularity of series books among middle-grade readers these days.
Tomsu noted that actually, series books have been popular with readers of all ages for at least 125 years, but that for a long time many educators and librarians thought of them as “fluff” reading and didn’t recommend them.
It wasn’t until the “Harry Potter” books appeared that their opinions began to change, she said, and professionals realized what had actually been true all along – that series books can be ways of engaging young readers and helping them learn to love reading.
And – good news! Even though the series books I loved as a child and adolescent are considered not classic (that’s what they’re now calling books from the 80s and 90s) but, to my mild amusement, “vintage,” we have them here at the Stillwater Public Library.
For most of the series I listed, the titles in our collection are available in a combination of hard copies, e-books, and audiobooks.
Some, like the “Trixie Belden” books, are available only as e-books. And, of course, there are shelves full of newer series (the “classic” ones and beyond). Here are some good examples in our Easy, Easy Reader, Juvenile, and Young Adult sections.
Easy Series:
• “Amelia Bedelia” by Herman Parish (also in ER and JUV)
• “Click, Clack, Moo” by Doreen Cronin
• “How Do Dinosaurs” by Jane Yolen
• “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” (Moose a Muffin, etc.) by Laura Numeroff
• “Jellybeans” by Laura Numeroff
• “Llama Llama” by Anna Dewdney
• “Max and Ruby” by Rosemary Wells
• “Olivia” by Ian Falconer
• “Pete the Cat” by James Dean
• “Questioneers” by Andrea Beaty
• “Sheep in a Jeep” by Nancy E. Shaw
• “Skippyjon Jones” by Judy Schachner
• “Uni the Unicorn” by Amy RosenthalEE
Easy Reader Series:
• “Astrid and Apollo” by V.T. Bidania
• “Dear Dragon” by Margaret Hillert
• “Elephant and Piggy” by Mo Willems
• “Frog and Toad” by Arnold Lobel
• “Princess in Black” by Shannon Hale
Juvenile Series:
• “Big Nate” by Lincoln Pierce
• “Captain Underpants” by Dav Pilkey
• “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney
• “Dog Diaries” by James Patterson
• “Goosebumps” by R.L. Stine
• “Judy Moody” by Megan McDonald
• “Junie B. Jones” by Barbara Park
• “Lily to the Rescue” by W. Bruce Cameron
• “Magic Treehouse” by Mary Osborne
• “Mr. Lemoncello” by Chris Grabenstein
• “My Weird School” by Dan Gutman
• “School for Good and Evil” by Soman Chainani
• “Simon B. Rhymin’” by Dwayne Reed
• “Sisters Grimm” by Michael Buckley
• “Tales of the Frog Princess” by E.D. Baker
• “Treehouse” Series by Andy Griffiths
Young Adult Series:
• “Alex Rider” by Anthony Horowitz
• “A Series of Unfortunate Events” by Lemony Snicket
• “A Wrinkle in Time” Quartet by Madeline L’Engle
• “Dork Diaries” by Rachel Renee Russell
• “His Dark Materials” by Philip Pullman
• “The Maze Runner” by James Dashner
• “The Mysterious Benedict Society” by Trenton Lee Stewart
• “Percy Jackson” by Rick Riordan
• “The Princess Diaries” by Meg Cabot
• “Warriors” by Erin Hunter
There are, of course, many wonderful series books in our adult section as well. I especially like the mystery series by Elizabeth George, P.D. James, Louise Penny and Jacqueline Winspear.
Happy reading book after book! I hope some of these suggestions may give you some ideas for reading your way through the summer. Speaking of summer…our summer reading program is open for registration, and we hope you’ll join us for our “Kind Fest Kickoff” on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn more at library.stillwater.org.
