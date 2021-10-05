It's hard to believe that fall is already upon us. It's already October, guys. October! As someone who does not fare well in warmer temperatures, the cooler crisp air is a welcome change. And who doesn't love the leaves changing colors? But, not far behind the cooler weather, flu season is lurking.
I have to admit I'm not usually one to get a flu shot. I'm not afraid of needles or anything; it's just not something I typically get fit into my hectic schedule. But, this year, the Payne County Health Department will be at the Stillwater Public Library giving free flu and COVID-19 shots on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in the library's north lobby. I have zero excuses, and honestly, I'd like to avoid a situation where I get sick and have to wonder… "Is this the flu or COVID?"
Appointments are not required, you can just drop by. The PCHD will not require photo identification, but they will require masks. Even though the library's north lobby doors remain locked these days, they will be open for the duration of this event to ensure easy access to the shot clinic.
Also, in flu-related library news, we will be screening an outdoor film in the library courtyard on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and it's about an outbreak of dog flu in Japan. All of the dogs get sent away to an island. The story follows a little boy who sets out on a journey to find his beloved dog. I'm sorry because I can't state the movie's name in the newspaper (it's a legal thing), but you can call the library at 405-372-3633 x8106, pop in or go to library.stillwater.org/nea_big_read_stillwater.php for the full scoop, and to register. (Registration really helps us plan how many snacks we need and to keep the group small so everyone can maintain social distancing.)
The PG-13 film is animated using stop-motion techniques, and Wes Anderson directs it. The movie should appeal to a wide variety of ages, but we always recommend that parents and guardians check websites like www.commonsensemedia.org to see if it's a good fit for their family.
Free drinks and popcorn will be provided thanks to the Friends of the Stillwater Public Library. Since the movie is being shown outdoors, all attendees need to remember to bring chairs or blankets to sit on. As of writing this, there is zero percent chance of rain, and the evening should be around 84 to 85 degrees. But, this is Oklahoma. Should we end up with crazy weather, we will do our best to reschedule.
And please don’t forget to sign up to donate blood at the Oct. 26 American Red Cross blood drive. We are half-way to our goal and just need 12 more donors! The Red Cross very often has only one day’s worth of many blood types, so please consider helping the community by making an appointment at https://tinyurl.com/SPLBloodDrive.
These events are part of the library's "NEA Big & Little Read: Stillwater" series currently taking place. We still have free copies of our book selections, "Station Eleven" by Emily St. John Mandel for adults and "Blackout" by John Rocco for kids. Adults must register for a book discussion to get a book, but kids do not. Learn more at our "Big Read" webpage library.stillwater.org/nea_big_read_stillwater.php.
We just had our kickoff events over the weekend, and it was an absolutely lovely experience. We've missed seeing you, Stillwater! Come read with us.
NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment of the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.
