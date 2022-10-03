Meridian Technology Center is presenting a free “Starting Your Business” class on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Stillwater Public Library. Brad Rickelman, assistant director of entrepreneurial services at Meridian, will instruct attendees on the basics of starting a business. Space is limited, and registration is required.
Rickelman has advice for the many different types of businesses that are available to pursue.
“Whether you are planning to develop a product to sell, setting up a service or selling your crafts online, we can help you make the leap,” Rickelman said. “The first step is conducting research and defining your expectations, and we have the resources to help you get started.”
In the class, Rickelman will not only discuss the practical necessities needed to start a business, but also how to locate customers or market for your business before it opens. The course will also contain information about laws, marketing, product development and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions to the class and can submit them beforehand via the registration form.
Brenna Gilchrist, adult services librarian, is glad that the library can help community members in their pursuit of entrepreneurship.
“The library has assembled resources for the community to use when starting and owning a business,” Gilchrist said. “One of the library’s core functions is to support the community, and helping community members in their dreams to own a business is one way we can do that.”
Books, databases and other business resources available at the library can be found at library.stillwater.org/small_business_center.php.
Register for the program and discover other library events at library.stillwater.org/register.php. Anyone looking for more information about what Meridian offers can check their website at meridiantech.edu/bes.
Most books about business can be found in the 650 Dewey area, with some legal guides in the 300s. Here’s a sample of just a few books the library has to help start, manage and run a business:
• “Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success” by Gary Vaynerchuk (650.1 VAY) –Vaynerchuk explores the 12 essential emotional skills that are integral to his life and business success and provides today’s (and tomorrow’s) leaders with critical tools to acquire and develop these traits.
• “How to Start Your Own Business…And Make It Work” edited by Cheryl Rickman (658.11 HOW) – Discover everything you need to know to set up and run your own business successfully with this visual guide.
• “How to Form a Corporation, LLC or Partnership in Oklahoma” by Dean W. Brown (658.1 BRO) –Learn what’s needed to form a limited liability company in the state of Oklahoma
• “The Business Start-up Kit: A Step by Step Legal Guide” by Peri Pakroo (346.73 PAK) –Get tips for building a foundation for your business, creating and implementing business and marketing plans, complying with tax rules and more.
• Starting an Online Business All in One for Dummies by Shannon Belew (658.872 BEL) –This book deals specifically with starting an online business including creating a website, building an online store, keeping books, etc.
• “Supermaker: Crafting Business on Your Own Terms” by Jaime Schmidt (658.1 SCH) –Have a craft that you’d like to develop into a business? This book shares how to start or grow your own business with advice on branding, scaling, PR and more.
• “The Handy Accounting Answer Book” by Amber Gray (657 GRA) –Financials can be one of the more daunting parts of running a business. This book can help with skills needed to run a business but also plan for retirement and money management in general.
