This week, we have a few bits of news about library hours and the fall book sale.
Starting Monday, Sept. 14, the library will have adjusted hours, closing at 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and shortening its hours on Saturday. The resulting schedule includes:
Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday 1-5 p.m.
The Library Board voted to adjust the hours during the COVID-19 pandemic to better accommodate the usage and needs of patrons and staff.
We’re also sharing news from the Friends of the Library president, Holly Hartman:
“Like many of you, the Friends of Library are missing our friends! September is usually Book Sale Month, when FOL members pitch in to get thousands of used books happily “adopted” by new owners. Sadly, most of those books will be crowding together in our storeroom for at least a few more months while we wait for a time when we can safely conduct the sale.
“However, some books are for sale once again in the main library, on the shelf in front of the Checkout Desk. Stop in today and add a “forever” book to the stack you are checking out at the front desk! We are also preparing to launch virtual book sales through social media, so like us on Facebook - Stillwater Public Library Friends – and watch the Library’s columns and newsletters for more information.
“We would love to be accepting your donations of used books, as we have done year-round in the past, but due to the difficulty of managing and storing the donations, this opportunity is on hold for the time being.
“Friends of Library book sale proceeds go entirely to supporting library programming for the community, and we appreciate those who are able to purchase a book or a $10 Friends membership at the library’s front desk. We hope to see you once again in the aisles of the Book Sale in the spring!”
