At their September meeting, the Friends of the Library made the difficult decision to postpone the Sept. 16-19 used book sale. Their goals were to keep Friends members, volunteers, and shoppers safer and to not risk exacerbating the hospital’s current shortages. The Friends will reschedule their sale for the spring, and they are also planning for a series of mini-sales to take place in the library during fall and winter.
If nothing else, the last year and a half has taught us to plan to replan and to be ready for quick changes. Resilience and adaptability are also themes in our two NEA Big and Little Reads, “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel and “Blackout” by John Rocco. Series registration opens on Sept. 15, and as of now we are continuing with two kick-off events scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2.
Mandel’s book is set in post-pandemic America where only one in 200 people have survived. After collapse of the civilization, a traveling symphony and Shakespearean troupe travel the wasteland to bring the arts and humanities to survivors in hopes of rebuilding civilization. Our “symphony” will be stationary in the form of an outdoor concert by Oklahoma musician Edgar Cruz. The concert takes place in the library courtyard at 7 p.m.
Rocco’s storybook explores how a community comes together to enjoy visiting neighbors and having outdoor fun after the electricity goes out and there are no lights, no TV, and no computers. The “Little Read” kick-off takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at Couch Park. Children and families can take part in exciting solar science activities, walk and read through the “Blackout” Storywalk, and play outdoor games with friends and family.
Resilience and adaptability will also the bedrock of our philosophy in running the series this year. If it rains, we’ll reschedule or move an event online. If Covid-19 conditions require that we do not meet in person, then we’ll move online, and that will be okay. We can still read the book, learn from performers and experts, and discuss the stories as a community.
Part of being successfully resilient and adaptable is doing contingency planning and having excellent communication. You will be hearing this from us again and again: plan for last minute changes in scheduling and event locations. As part of that planning, we are having all participants register for each program they are attending so that we can quickly notify you about changes. We also urge you to check your email, the library website, or our social media for notification of changes before you leave for each event.
Perhaps you already know this about librarians-we sort love consistency and order. We love things being in exactly the expected spot when we look for them (hello Dewey Decimal system!). During this series, we are definitely going to be out of our comfort zone. But we will plan to be resilient and adaptable and urge you to do the same. If we embrace resilience and adaptability together, we will once again have a successful community read.
NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. The series has been made possible through a Big Read grant along with funding from Stillwater Public Library Trust, Friends of the Stillwater Public Library, and Oklahoma State University Library.
Stacy DeLano is director of the Stillwater Public Library.
