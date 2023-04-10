April is always a busy month in Stillwater. Spring is upon us, and the community is bustling with fun events and activities. Your Stillwater Public Library librarians love getting out and interacting with people beyond the library walls. We sign people up for library cards, renew accounts, pass out information about library databases and services, spread the word about upcoming library events and sometimes we even bring fun activities or giveaways.
Most recently, SPL librarians staffed the City of Stillwater’s booth at the Home and Garden Show. Besides having a lot of fun we also signed up 33 people for new library cards, renewed 14 accounts and interacted with approximately 680 people! Then, this last weekend on April 8, children’s librarians attend the Nature Walk at the Botanic Garden.
We’re looking forward to a busy April, especially April 29 when there are multiple community events. Keep an eye out for SPL librarians while attending the following:
• Our Daily Bread Resource Fair, Friday, April 21, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Our Daily Bread) – A free event to learn about local resources and summer activities. There will also be a raffle, a hands-on activity, free diapers and wipes from Stillwater Life Services, and a nurse practitioner from the Payne County Health Department.
• Stillwater Arts Festival, Friday, April 21, 12-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Prairie Arts Center) – A weekend full of festivities featuring over 50 regional fine artists, live music, food trucks and family friendly making activities.
• The Friends of the Library’s Used Book Sale will also be taking place this weekend (April 20-23) next door at the Stillwater Public Library. Librarians at the Arts Festival will have some awesome giveaways.
• Stillwater Public Schools Multicultural Night, Saturday, April 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Stillwater High School) – An event organized by SPS to welcome international families to Stillwater. Features food, music, dance and art from many international cultures, along with information about businesses and organizations in the community. There is no fee to attend, but visitors are encouraged to bring a favorite dish to share.
• Payne County Pride Festival, Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Southern Woods Park) – The Payne County Pride Association’s annual celebration that hopes to unite all of Payne County and the Northern Oklahoma Region.
• YMCA Healthy Kids Day, Saturday, April 29 (YMCA Gym) – Healthy Kids Day is the nation’s largest health day, bringing children and families together and providing the education, activities and experiences that teach good health and foster connections through fitness, sports, fun, healthy habits and shared interests. This event is free and open to the community.
Librarians are also happy to visit classrooms to discuss summer reading programs or databases and other library resources, visit local businesses and organizations to sign people up for library cards or demonstrate how to use the Libby app at the Oklahoma Virtual Library. If you would like to schedule a librarian for an outreach event, please contact us! Call the Help Desk at 405-372-3633 x8106 or email askalibrarian@stillwater.org.
And, if you’re out and about at community events, don’t forget to keep an eye out for SPL librarians so you can stop by and say hi. Who knows, we may be able to help you with something you’ve been meaning to take care of – like renewing your library account – or tell you about a new library event or service. We hope you have a fun and eventful spring Stillwater!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.