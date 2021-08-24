The Stillwater Public Library is moving forward with its next reading event taking place Oct. 2-Nov. 11. “NEA Big Read: Stillwater” is the library’s 10th community-wide reading series and explores survival and resilience through the books “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel and the “NEA Little Read” title “Blackout” by John Rocco. The shared community reading experience highlights the important message that mere survival is insufficient. Arts, novels, and community ties make survival worthwhile.
Registration for the series begins Sept. 15. Registrants who sign up for an online or outdoor book discussion will receive a free copy of “Station 11.” The library has 250 copies available, including 40 in large print format. Individual programs will also require registration, and a preliminary schedule of events can be viewed at library.stillwater.org/nea_big_read_stillwater.php. The highlights of the series include online discussions with the series authors and programs that cover survival, the arts, and community wellbeing.
When you read your copy of the adult novel, you will quickly begin to wonder whether the librarians purposefully chose “Station 11” due to the current pandemic. We did not. “Station 11” was chosen over two years ago when staff applied for the NEA Big Read grant, and the series has been delayed and redesigned three times in hopes that we could provide our community with a huge reading experience like those they have come to enjoy from us. Because this series is occurring during a resurgence in Covid-19 transmission, it will not look like those in the past. The series has fewer events; there will be fewer people; and almost none of the events will take place inside the library.
Nevertheless, we plan to make this series a celebration of the main theme of “Station 11” - that merely surviving a crisis is not enough. Opportunities to read, learn about, and discuss this novel together make the difficulties of the past year more bearable. However, since survival itself is also pretty important, we ask that all participants work together to keep one another safer. We strongly recommend, but cannot require, that participants practice the following steps at each of the events:
Do not attend an event if you are ill or experiencing Covid-19 symptoms
• Wear a mask over your nose and mouth
• Remain at a distance from other attendees not in your household
• If you have not already done so, get the COVID-19 vaccination
Almost all programs have been moved to outdoor venues to provide open space with better air circulation to help reduce the chance of transmission through the build-up of aerosol particles. Some partners or venues may have Covid-19 safety protocol that must be followed. For example, the Red Cross will be holding a blood drive during the series and require that a mask be worn. Any requirements like these will be listed on the series website and are subject to change.
We encourage you to check frequently for cancellations, postponements, venue changes, and protocol changes throughout the series. Library staff will post changes to its website, social media, and will send alerts through participants’ email.
NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. The series has been made possible through a Big Read grant along with funding from Stillwater Public Library Trust, Friends of the Stillwater Public Library, and Oklahoma State University Library.
The series also has phenomenal partners who have been willing to plan, replan, and plan again. Partners include Oklahoma State University School of Teaching, Learning and Educational Sciences, Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar, City of Stillwater Stormwater Management, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Lake McMurtry Friends, Inc., Payne County Department of Health, and American Red Cross of Northwest Oklahoma.
Online programs have not been terribly popular in our community, so when the Covid-19 resurgence began, we were exceptionally grateful to several community partners who stepped in with outdoor options. A very huge thank you to Lake McMurtry Friends, Inc., Stillwater Area Sports Association, OSU Flight Center, City of Stillwater’s Community Resources, and Prairie Arts Center.
Stacy DeLano is an Adult Services Librarian for the Stillwater Public Library. For information, contact sdelano@stillwater. org at 405-372-3633, extension 8124, or visit library.stillwater.org.
