Library employees are in the throes of a massive project, placing radio frequency identification (RFID) tags in all 87,000 items in the library. About half of the library has been tagged so far, as we furiously try to meet a May 1st deadline. When combined with new equipment, the tags will streamline many processes in the library.
So what is RFID? It’s actually an older technology, and RFID tags were once primarily used for tracking cattle. But over the last several decades, they have become more prevalent, being used for tracking products, vehicles and even airline passengers. They started making their way into public libraries in the 1990s.
The tags we are using are small white rectangle stickers that go inside the back cover of books. They are encrypted and contain only the book’s identification number.
They have no power source of their own and require a reader that must be within about one yard of the tag. They also have a signal that is turned off at checkout to prevent security gates from sounding.
I must confess that the tagging process can be tedious and seems like it will never end. Putting stickers in each of our books is a lot of work, but there will be so much good coming out of this project! I like focusing on the benefits we will reap when finished. Here are the top five things I am looking forward to:
1) Multi-item checkout and check-in: Instead of hearing the beep, beep, beep of scanners as we scan each item individually, staff and patrons will be able to place multiple items on a pad that can read each item’s tag simultaneously. This means fast and easy checkout plus much faster processing of returns. With faster checkouts, library visitors can expect shorter wait times when borrowing items.
2) Easy to use self-checkout for patrons: When planning for re-opening after the COVID shutdown, we knew we wanted a self-check station for patrons who wanted to keep their distance. We quickly cobbled together a system that technically works, but the new equipment will be much better. A large touchscreen and user-friendly interface combined with placing an entire stack of items on a pad will make self-checkout a breeze.
3) Security gates: Having worked at the library for almost 20 years, I can say that the good news is we have very little theft of items. However, when we switched to letting patrons pick up their own holds and then use our clunky self-checkout system, many items went temporarily missing by mistake. Patrons thought they had properly checked them out, but in fact, they had not. With our new system, the security in a book will be turned “off.” The gates will sense if an item’s tag is still turned “on” so that we can direct users back to the checkout desk for assistance.
4) Better inventory management: Instead of spending days scanning and counting each item in the library, we will be able to move through the stacks with a wand reader that will detect items that have been marked as missing, mis-shelved or no longer in our system. Other libraries have found hundreds of missing items after instituting this technology.
5) More time for what really matters: The increase in productivity for routine tasks means that librarians can spend more time helping and interacting with patrons instead of processing materials. Staff will more easily be able to assist patrons who need individual attention, and community engagement projects we have been unable to start can move forward. RFID technology will transform the library so that we are better prepared to meet the demands of a changing world and keep up with citizen needs.
The new equipment should be in place and ready to use around the end of May. In the meantime, take a look in the back of the next book you check out to see if it’s been tagged. When you see that white rectangle, you’ll know that we’re making progress towards improved library service.
We’re also marking each shelf that we’re in the process of tagging, or that has already been tagged, with blue tape. The more blue tape you see, the closer we are to finishing!
The RFID project has been made possible through a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services (IMLS). Learn more about IMLS at www.imls.gov.
