I’m your “new” teen librarian! Well, sort of “new.”
I’ve been in the position since May, but I haven’t had much of a chance to introduce myself. I’m also not new to the library. I’ve been working here for three years now. I started as the interlibrary loan librarian in tech services. Then, last fall, I moved over to the main part of the library. I joined the adult reference team (and another awesome staff member, Naomi, over in circulation, took over the library’s interlibrary services). In May, our teen reference librarian, a valued member of the adult reference team, moved on to a position with another library, and that’s how I ended up here, as your Stillwater Public Library teen librarian. Oh, I almost forgot – my name’s Jessica. Nice to meet you!
OK. Now that we have the introductions out of the way, wait, we didn’t quite finish that up, did we? Who are you? I’m calling you “Reuel” in my head, but that’s just because it’s the name that the second “R” in “J.R.R. Tolkien” stands for, and it’s not a name I often hear, so I wanted to say it, even if it is just in my head. If you feel the need to correct me, though, please do.
You can reach me via email at jessica.howe@stillwater.org, or you can give me a call at 405-372-3633 ext. 8127. I’d love to know your real name and hear if you have any ideas for teen programs or suggestions for the young adult or graphic novels section or anything you’d like to chat about, really.
So, I’m the new teen librarian (and you’re “Reuel” in my head). Let’s chat about what that means. As the teen librarian, I am in charge of ordering books for the young adult section and for our graphic novels area (I also order biographies, by the way).
I get to plan fun and educational teen programs (virtual ones, for now, of course – you know, because of COVID). Check out the ones we’ve got going on for fall here: library.stillwater.org/Teen_Programs.php
I work with the Teen Advisory Committee to do these things. That’s a group of teens from the community (grades 6 through 12) that volunteer a few hours a month to help plan and implement programs, advise the teen librarian (me!) on what is hip and cool and happening (<<< those words, by the way, are not any of that) to keep the library up on new trends and they help guide the development of the teen collection. If you think your teen might be interested, shoot me an email or find out more here: library.stillwater.org/tac.php
I am also still at the help desk for part of my week, along with other adult reference librarians, answering all of your reference questions to the best of my ability. Feel free to stop and say “hi” if you have a chance during one of your one-hour visits. When not doing teen stuff or working at the help desk, I also help out with other programming and marketing materials (you may have seen some of my work – like the monthly SPL email newsletter).
If you haven’t realized, being a librarian at Stillwater Public Library means wearing lots of hats and, luckily, I love it! It’s fun to do something new every day.
Now that you know who I am and what I do as the teen librarian at SPL let’s just get our first reader’s advisory started. These are some phenomenal YA books I’ve read recently. I would suggest them for your teens or anyone because there isn’t any shame in enjoying a good young adult novel. (Just ask the millions of people who read so many of them that they push them to the top of best sellers lists around the world and get them made into movies and TV shows).
“The Henna Wars” by Adiba Jaigirdar (A great own-voices novel about honoring your culture and finding your own identity.)
The “Skulduggery Pleasant” series by Derek Landy (Books about a talking, magical skeleton detective, his teenage, sorceress sidekick and the adventures they have. What more is there to say?)
“We Are Not From Here” by Jenny Torres Sanchez (A ripped-from-the-headlines novel of desperation, escape, and survival across the U.S.-Mexico border.)
Thanks for listening... er… reading! I can’t wait to hear your side of this conversation. Feel free to reach out at any time.
Contact Jessica Howe, Stillwater Public Library, by email at jessica.howe@stillwater.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.