The Oklahoma Virtual Library (OKVL) reached a record-breaking 1,165,781 checkouts in 2021. This milestone illustrates the continued growth and importance of digital lending of e-books and audiobooks, especially after a prolonged period of building closures of some Oklahoma libraries due to the global pandemic. The Oklahoma Virtual Library is one of 121 public library systems worldwide that surpassed one million checkouts (complete list https://company.overdrive.com/2022/01/12/over-120-library-systems-reach-1-million-digital-checkouts-in-2021/).
OKVL member libraries have provided readers 24/7 access to e-books and audiobooks for several years now through the award-winning Libby app. Reader interest in digital copies and usage has grown every year.
The highest-circulating title OKVL readers borrowed in 2021 was “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, a depression-era set book about a woman and her family surviving through the dust bowl. It was also the bestselling hardcover novel of the year.
The top five e-book titles borrowed through OKVL’s digital collection in 2021 were:
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
3. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
5. “The Bridgerton Collection: Books 1-3” by Julia Quinn
“Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Where the Crawdads Sing” have made the top 5 for a few years now, a new John Grisham book is always guaranteed to make the list and “Bridgerton” was the surprise hit of 2021, spurred by the success of the Netflix series.
The top five audiobook titles borrowed through OKVL’s digital collection in 2021 were:
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
4. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
5. “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” by J.K. Rowling
Although both versions were popular, checkouts of the audio edition of Matthew McConaughey’s biography well exceeded those of the e-book. Patrons really wanted to hear his voice! Patrons also seem to prefer listening to the Harry Potter books to reading them. The narrator, Jim Dale, won a Grammy Award for his work on the audiobook series, so it is no surprise they are beloved by patrons.
The OKVL is a consortium of libraries across the state that share digital resources. Working together in this way means that patrons from smaller libraries like ours can have access to more materials than we, as a single library, could purchase. Local libraries in the consortium include Perkins, Perry and the recent addition of Cushing.
Patrons of the Stillwater Public Library only need a valid library card to access digital books from OKVL’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. Readers can use any major device, including Apple, Android, Chromebook and Kindle. Download the Libby app or visit https://okvirtuallibrary.overdrive.com/ to get started borrowing e-books and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.
