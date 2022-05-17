Important Library Update: The library will be closed to the public on Tuesday, May 24, for construction and staff training.
Since April 2016, the Stillwater Public Library has been challenging families to read 1,000 books to their children before starting Kindergarten. More than 700 kids have signed up to take on this goal. Do you know someone who is ready to take on the challenge?
The program is aptly named “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” and is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide the foundation for essential early literacy skills.
For many parents, a goal of 1000 books sounds daunting, but once they start tracking, many realize how quickly they reach each 100 book milestone (and then get a prize from the library!). The best news to some parents is that repeated books count each time you read that favorite book over and over again!
At the milestones of 500 and 1,000 books read, the Stillwater Public Library gives the participant a free book to keep. Other fun prizes include a bag to hold all your library books, a travel-size crayon box to encourage fine motor skills and early writing practice, bubbles for play and using descriptive language, plus more!
In the six years of running this program, the Stillwater Public Library has had several kids complete the program more than once!
Research shows that the most reliable predictor of school success is being read to during early childhood. Reading to children from an early age can help close the vocabulary gap and prepare children to enter Kindergarten with the skills they need to succeed. Most importantly, sharing books with children promotes a lifelong love of books and reading.
Here are a few favorite read-aloud books to enjoy on the road to 1000 books:
• “Don’t Let the Pigeon” by Mo Willems (every Mo Willems book is a local favorite!)
• “Count the Monkeys” by Mac Barnett and Kevin Cornell
• “Press Here” by Herve Tullet
• “Hello Baby” by Mem Fox
• “How Do Dinosaurs Eat Their Food?” By Jane Yolen
Remember repeat reading counts and is encouraged to improve comprehension skills and build vocabulary and confidence! However, if you grow weary of repeating a favorite book over and over again, check out the library’s collection of “Read Along” books. These books have the audio built into the book and allow the child to read it as many times as they wish.
The “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program is ongoing, and children may be registered at any time throughout the year. There is no end date besides the first day of Kindergarten. For more information or to register online, please visit library.stillwater.org/SPL1KB4K.php. The Frontier Masons provided funding for the Stillwater Public Library’s “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program.
Also, just a couple of quick reminders! You can sign up for summer reading online beginning Monday, May 23, and all ages are welcome to participate. This year’s theme, “Ocean of Possibilities,” provides participants with opportunities to read, earn prizes and attend a fun array of programs (mostly outdoors). Young children can also participate in summer reading with the time they are read to counting towards their reading goals. It’s a great time to get a head start on “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.”
