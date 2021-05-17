Did you know that there is a national holiday for libraries? National Library Week is observed every year in early April. As you can imagine, it is always something we celebrate here at the Stillwater Public Library. Reflecting on this year’s celebration brought to mind all of the great things that libraries offer and the wonderful people I have met at libraries in my many years on this earth.
In my early years, the school library left me in awe. It was known as the resource room, not just the library, and the librarian was so sweet and helpful. I loved to sit with as many books as I could gather and read. Trips to the resource room were my favorite times at school! Of course, when we moved to a small town, the school libraries were not so impressive, but the librarians were always kind, at least as long as I used my time wisely! Summer reading was always a treat, too.
It was not until I was older and watched my brother-in-law choose a new place to live based on the library system available. I then realized what a resource public libraries are (I had another career back then). I decided to search out my library and found it provided access to incredible books, records and movies to borrow and sponsored great events. There was a bonus, too; librarians were great resources for information when I moved to new areas or new cities (and I moved A LOT)!
Each move, for me, was filled with all the hassles of finding new doctors, hairdressers and mechanics. Still, there was always the bright spot of exploring a new library. I was like a kid in a candy shop looking at all the latest resources, classes and comfy places to read. Getting a library card was one of the first things I did with every new city.
Moving with children made the library card an even bigger priority. Public libraries offer so much for children: books, movies, classes, storytimes, summer reading programs and (when not in a pandemic) toys to play with. Though my kids adored trips to the book store and adding new books to their shelves at home, they still enjoyed a trip to the library. They have moved away now and are appreciating their new communities’ local libraries.
All libraries look a little different now. Technology has changed the look of libraries, but not the heart. Libraries are still great places to pick up a good book, and now you can get other options like CD books, e-books and e-audiobooks! Instead of a huge reference section of information, you can’t take home, there are great databases you can access at the library and at home with your library card. Instead of clunky, hard-to-navigate card catalogs, we have catalog computers strategically placed around the stacks. Some study tables have turned into computer stations, and many of the magazines have gone digital. Librarians are still happy to retrieve items from the archives for you to look at, but we are working on digitizing many of them for better access. The list of changes goes on, but the drive of librarians to connect the community and provide resources and information, the heart of the library, remains strong.
The Stillwater Public Library, like many libraries before it, changed my life even before I began working here. The classes my children and I took and the book club I joined connected us to our community and broadened our horizons. The past five years of working here have grounded me even more in our amazing community by introducing me to many great co-workers and marvelous patrons. Call or stop by the help desk, and I will be glad to expound on all the great things your library can offer you!
