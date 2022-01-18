So it has been a while since you opened a book for enjoyment. Sure, you pick up a repair manual from time to time, read articles on the internet and maybe even read to the kids, but there is more to reading than utility. The responsibilities of life may have pulled you away from the fun of reading, but a new year has just begun, so now is the perfect time to rediscover reading for pleasure.
Remember how great it was to get a new book when you were younger? Whether you picked up the latest comic book at the store or grabbed a new book from the library, the hours of enjoyment were unrivaled. You would tell your friends or family about what you learned or the story you read. Perhaps those you shared your reading with would pick up the book too or suggest other books to read. Those great times can happen once more. Here are some suggestions for recapturing that euphoria that you can only find in a book.
You have probably received many book suggestions from family members and friends over the years that are on a list or stored away somewhere in your brain. Go through those memories and pick one title that interests you. If you can’t remember any, ask one of those people in your life to recommend something they have read and loved. Chances are they will be delighted to have you read one of their favorites so they can discuss it with you.
Another way to get into reading again is to pick up one of your old favorites and reread it. Dig back to your childhood, if you care to, and pick up “The Chronicles of Narnia,” “Little House on the Prairie” or “Emily Windsnap.” Perhaps you want to reread a classic like “Pride and Prejudice,” “Frankenstein” or “Anna Karenina.” Whatever you choose, make it something that really fuels your desire to read again.
Sometimes getting back into reading is like getting into exercising. You know it is good for you, you want to do it and you know it will be fun once you start, but you need a class or a friend to get you to keep up with it. This is where book clubs come in. A book club meets regularly, either in person or online, at a set time. Having others pick some of the books and having people to discuss them with can be a great way to regain the habit of reading.
If you can’t think of a book to reread, the suggestions coming from others are not your cup of tea and a book club is not something you want to try, consult a librarian! We are happy to work with you to pick something great to read. You may call, email askalibrarian@stillwater.org or stop by the help desk for reading suggestions. Tell us what the last great book you read was and we can find something similar.
Don’t remember the title or author of that last great read? No problem, our librarians love a mystery. Tell us a bit about the book, and we may be able to track it down. Another option is telling us what types of things you like, and we can match you with books you may enjoy. With a 30 book checkout limit, you can take many different kinds of books home to sample to find your favorite genre.
There are also a LOT of reading challenges available online, and undoubtedly one of them will spark your interest. Girlxoxo.com has compiled a 2022 master list of reading challenges that include a children’s book challenge for adults, foodie books, audiobook challenges and so many more! (And yes, audiobooks totally count.) Visit www.girlxoxo.com/the-2022-master-list-of-reading-challenges to see the complete list. Book Riot’s “Read Harder” challenge, a librarian favorite, can be found at bookriot.com/read-harder-2022.
If your Stillwater Public Library card has lapsed, or maybe you never had one, stop by the checkout desk and get a new card. Getting a library card is quick, and the only required documents are a photo ID and some proof of residence. The card is free as long as you live, work, or go to school in Payne County. You are bound to find one of those recommended titles or your old favorites in our stacks.
No matter what has pulled you away from reading, now is a great time to check it out (pun intended) again and see if you still enjoy a good book (you know you will). Your Stillwater Public Library is here to help!
Find information about Stillwater Public Library programs at http://library.stillwater.org.
Contact: Lisa O’Donnell can be reached by email at lisa.odonnell@stillwater.org.
