Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 89F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.