There’s something particularly wonderful about opening a book by one of your favorite authors. You’re already predisposed to like the story.
You know you’re probably going to like the characters (or love to hate them, depending on your genre preference). In short, you can feel comfortable when you pick the book up off the shelf that you’re about to settle in with something you’ll enjoy.
I’ve certainly got some go-to authors. William Kent Kruger, Rhys Bowen and Louise Penny take me along with several of my favorite investigators to solve crimes. Rosamund Pilcher, Dorothea Benton Frank or Maeve Binchy can carry me off to another place and warm my heart along the way. Jenny Colgan, Sophie Kinsella and Emily Henry are sure to make me fall in love as their always-engaging characters chart the rocky waters of life. And when I need to turn back to old friends, Jane Austen is there for me.
Sometimes, I need to make new friends, though. While turning to old favorites is comfortable, occasionally, I get an itch for something new. Whether I want to expand my horizons, listen to new voices, check out a buzzy new book or just take a gamble, there’s nothing better than picking up a book by a debut author.
Luckily for us readers, this last year has produced a bumper crop of fabulous books by new authors. There are plenty of options to choose from right now if you’re looking for something different. Here are a few brand-new literary voices for you to check out:
• “The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams: Set in London, this is a feel-good story about the strange friendships that can grow from shared reading.
• “The Push” by Ashley Audrain: Part psychological thriller, part deep-dive into the fears of mothers, part family saga, this is an intense and moving book.
• “School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan: A dystopian story set in a time when parents are judged and sent to reform school/prison if their parenting skills are found lacking.
• “Waiting for the Night Song” by Julie Carrick Dalton: Dalton wraps up childhood memories of running in the woods with a scientist’s desire to protect the environment, then ties it all up in a mystery.
• “Greenwich Park” by Katherine Faulkner: This is a slow-building suspense tale told from three different characters’ points of view. How well do you really know your friends?
• “Department of Rare Books and Special Collections” by Eva Jurczyk: A love story for libraries disguised as a literary mystery.
• “We Are the Brennans” by Tracy Lange: If you think your family is dysfunctional and filled with strange characters, read this book - yours will seem much more stable.
• “The Maid” by Nita Prose: A neurodiverse maid discovers a dead man and then finds herself suspected of the crime. This book has wonderful characters.
• “Must Love Books” by Shauna Robinson: Less of a rom-com than the cover and title suggest, but a story of a young woman finding her way through some of the more significant questions in life.
• “Dial A for Aunties” by Jesse Q. Sutano: Accidentally kill a blind date and need help getting out of a fix? Call in your meddlesome aunts - that’s bound to make everything better!
• “The Sweet Taste of Muscadines” by Pamela Terry: Thick with summer in the south, this book deals with family secrets and small-town troubles but leaves you with a sweet taste of finally finding home.
• “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson: Beautifully written characters and Caribbean traditions come together to make this a compelling family drama.
These books and more by debut authors are available at the Stillwater Public Library. Who knows, if you take a chance on one of these new authors, you might wind up with another old favorite to turn to down the road!
