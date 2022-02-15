DIY projects! I love them. I have done so many, from removing carpet and putting down laminate wood flooring to repainting the inside of the house. Not only do I like getting to say “I did this,” but I enjoy working with my family. Depending on the project, I may take on a supporting role and let someone else be the lead DIYer.
When my mom and I replaced the flooring in the house, I ripped up the carpet and helped her install the laminate wood flooring. I would start in the corner of a room with a pair of plyers and start pulling at the carpet until I had it all up. It worked great, except I had large rolls of carpet that I then had to move on my own. After the first unmovable piece, I started cutting it into smaller sections as I pulled it up. I’m sure there was a better way, but it worked for me in the end. Removing the tack strips was the least fun part, as I had to crawl around on my hands and knees the whole time. Putting the new flooring down was a lot of fun! It didn’t click into place as easily as I thought it would, but it wasn’t that hard either. And it looked great after we got finished!
A few library books that can help with flooring installation include:
• “The Complete Guide to Flooring” by Black and Decker (690 COM) – Need to plan your new floor? This guide provides inspiration and gives instruction for removing the old floor, repairing the subfloor and installing various types of flooring.
• “The Quick & Easy Home DIY Manual” by Matthew Weber (643.7 WEB) – This one is excellent because it covers many types of home DIY projects.
• “Carpentry for Dummies” by Gene Hamilton (649 HAM) – While this book covers several carpentry projects, there is an entire section on laying a prefinished wood floor.
My mom and I also repainted the walls in our house when we first moved in. The rooms were painted various shades of green, teal, seafoam and even deep forest green. We were so overwhelmed by the colors that we went with completely opposite, neutral colors: sand walls and dark brown trim. My Grandmother and cousin came over to help paint, and I enjoyed having them there to talk with as we worked. Before painting, it’s nice to get inspiration. Luckily, the Library has several titles to both inspire and instruct. A few that I have found useful are:
• “1001 Ideas for Color & Paint” by Emma Callery (698.14 CAL) - The title really does say it all!
• “House Beautiful: 500 Makeovers, Great Ideas for Quick Changes” (747 HOU) - Provides a lot of great ideas!
• “500 Kitchen Ideas: Style, Function, & Charm” by Dominique DeVito (747.7 DEV) - Includes decor examples for color, flooring, lighting and more from the publishers of Country Living magazine.
Of course, the best part (aside from seeing projects finished) is planning it all out. I love going to the stores, browsing online and, of course, looking through books to find ideas. Some future projects I have on my mind are raised garden beds and a craft cabinet. I want to make the raised garden beds out of cinder blocks with pathways in between so that I can sit on a rolling stool and roll around gardening without a lot of bending over and crawling around. I haven’t quite decided on the type of craft cabinet I want, but I know that I want to design it for all of the crafts and hobbies I have.
If you’re anything like me, you may get ahead of yourself sometimes. I will often pick an idea, jump into doing said idea and then realize halfway through it that I should have done some research. One useful distinction when browsing for DIY books at the Library is that most home repair books are located in the 600s, 640 (home management), and the 690s (building and construction). Most of the best books for inspiration are usually in the interior design section, which is in the 700s, or 747, to be more specific.
To all my fellow DIYers out there, have fun, don’t get discouraged, and the next time you need some tips or inspiration, come to the Library!
Contact Brenna at brenna.gilchrist@stillwater.org.
