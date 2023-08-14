No, the title doesn’t mean our library is now run by the people who own Facebook. Meta, when it’s not the name of a technology conglomerate, means self-referential or self-reflective. (A meta joke would be a joke about jokes.)
So the Meta Library would be the books in the library that are about libraries, or about books, or about words. And there are a good many! It also happens to be one of my favorite genres. It’s wonderful to read someone’s explanation of how books have changed their life or read a story in which a character responds to a book or a library or even simply to words in a way that makes me stop and put the book down for a minute to let it soak in. Sometimes that’s because of the beauty and power of their response; sometimes it’s because I think, “That’s exactly how I feel! How did they know?”
The most recent meta book I have read is “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (2014 Pulitzer Prize winner for “All the Light We Cannot See”). In “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Doerr gives us the stories of five people who live in very different places and times, but are all connected by the effect one story has had on their lives: the story “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” written by Antonius Diogenes in about the first century C.E. (Although Diogenes was actually an author, this particular book was imagined by Doerr.)
I am always drawn in by an author who presents numerous seemingly unrelated characters and then brings them together because I think it speaks so strongly of how it is we are all connected. And this book has the added enticement of being about reading: how it challenges, how it comforts, how it heals. (In the Stillwater Public Library, find this book in Adult Fiction, under the author’s last name.)
Another meta book that wrapped around my heart was “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams (also in Adult Fiction). It tells the fictional story of Esme, who spends much of her childhood under the table in a garden shed where her father and other lexicographers are collecting words for the first “Oxford English Dictionary.” One day a slip of paper falls next to her, on it the word “bondmaid.” That starts her on a journey of collecting all the discarded or mislaid words, or words simply ignored by the men, for her own “Dictionary of Lost Words.”
Williams’ book illustrates beautifully how language shapes our world.
And then, there’s “The Book of Form and Emptiness” by Ruth Ozeki (Adult Fiction). This is the story of Benny Oh, age 14, who, after his father’s death, begins to hear the voices of inanimate objects. He spends some time in a psychiatric institution, and afterward, not being able to tolerate school, takes refuge every day in the local library. And that becomes his salvation.
Here are some other meta suggestions, for adults, youth and children:
• “Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim M. Richardson – Adult Fiction
• “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich – Adult Fiction
• “The Library at the Edge of the World” by Felicity Hayes-McCoy – Adult Fiction
• “The Little Wartime Library” by Kate Thompson – Adult Fiction
• The “Invisible Library” Series by Genevieve Cogman – Adult Fiction
• “The Art of Language Invention” by David Peterson – Adult Non-Fiction 499.99 PET
• “The Book Eaters” by Sunyi Dean – Science Fiction
• “The Woman in the Library” by Gentell Sulari - Mystery
• “The Library of Lost Things” by Laura Namey – Young Adult
• “Ink and Bone: The Great Library” by Rachel Caine – Young Adult
• “I Am a Book. I Am a Portal to the Universe” by Stefanie Posavec- J 031.02 POS
• “Heidi Heckelbeck and the Lost Library Book” by Wanda Coven – Juv Fiction
• “Help! I’m a Prisoner in the Library” by Eth Clifford – Juv Fiction
• “The Book No One Wanted to Read” by Richard Ayoade – Juv Fiction
• “Super-duper Librarian” by Fran Manushkin – Easy Reader
• “Miffy at the Library” by Dick Bruna – Easy Reader
•“The Bad Seed Goes to the Library” by John Jory – Easy Reader
• “If You Laugh, I’m Starting This Book Over” by Chris Harris – Easy
• “The Night Library” by David Zeltser – Easy
• “Palace of Books” by Patricia Polacco – Easy
• “This Book is My Best Friend” by Robin Robinson – Easy
• “Bats at the Library” by Brian Lies – Easy
• “Jumping Off Library Shelves” (Poems) - E 811.008 JUM
Happy reading about reading!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.