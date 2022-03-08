It seems so many people I know are writing books. My nephew has had three fantasy books published in the last couple of years. A former co-worker published a young adult mystery book and has another book in the working stage. My sister-in-law wrote a children’s book, and a couple of acquaintances have either published recently or are working on books. I am excited by this and, at the same time, awestruck.
Books are amazing windows into other lives, times and adventures. I fell in love with reading by listening to my father read “The Happy Hollisters” by Jerry West to my sister and me at an early age. The first author I truly followed was Agatha Christie (“The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” etc.). Maybe because of Ms. Christie, writing books has always been a bit mysterious to me. I often wonder how authors come up with ideas, pull stories together and weave them into something completely new and enthralling.
We had the great fortune to have a few authors discuss the craft of writing a book with our patrons virtually in our summer reading program last year. The authors write in different genres, address different audiences and showcase diverse characters. They discussed their writings and the one thing that seemed to pull them together was their drive to tell stories. We all tell stories, and some are better at it than others, but relaying a story to a friend is a far cry from the detail and command of the language needed to write a good novel.
What is the secret?
I recently watched several videos of authors describing the process of writing a book. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri (“Interpreter of Maladies,” “The Namesake,” etc.) describes writing a book as a “wild leap off a cliff” and “a mysterious process” that she still doesn’t understand. I think that shows I am in good company in my assessment that writing is so mysterious! Neil Gaiman (“Ameican Gods,” “Good Omens,” etc.) claims that authors just notice ideas more and that often ideas come from daydreams. John Irving (“The World According to Garp,” “The Cider House Rules,” etc.) starts a novel by writing the final line – can’t get much more mysterious than that!
Not everyone can be an author, but it seems so many around me are and I guess I am a bit jealous. Maybe it is just my getting older that puts me in this situation. I once thought I would write a great book about the school I attended in my early 20s. I had a great opening line and knew the material would be interesting and exciting to many if I wrote it well. The characters were diverse and young with energy, romance and intrigue. I wrote two wonderful pages and then got more interested in living it than in writing about it! Perhaps life needs to slow down a bit before we take the time to document it. I recently read a book written by a debut author when she was 74 years young (“Stones for Ibarra” by Harriet Doerr). Lee Child (“Killing Floor,” “Die Trying,” etc.) didn’t write the first “Jack Reacher” novel until he was in his 40s and asserts that you have to have lived enough to write well. I like to think I just haven’t reached my time for writing yet.
In the meantime, I will read and continue to marvel at authors. A book can be read in a relatively short period of time and a well-written one transports us and gives us new ways to look at life. Exploring the process of writing a book has made me even more amazed at the authors around me. They find ideas, flush them out, string those ideas together with cohesive prose and present them to us to entertain and enlighten us. We, in turn, read, learn and are changed by these stories. Reading their works, either by buying a copy or borrowing one from your library, supports those authors. I don’t need to unravel the mystery of authors to appreciate them. I am happy to support my favorite authors and their works make my life richer. It is a great relationship. Stop by the library and discover a new and maybe local author today to enrich your life.
Find information about Stillwater Public Library programs at http://library.stillwater.org.
