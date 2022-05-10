I recently read “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows, a wonderful book in which a writer is asked to tell a story about the practical, moral and philosophical value of reading. She takes the question to various people and eventually pulls together a good article on the subject for the newspaper. The answers she found made me think about my own ideas on this topic and the value of reading.
Of course, as a librarian, I value reading for selfish reasons. For example, readers make my job possible. Reading material helps me find the answers to patron questions at the help desk and patrons’ reading signs mean I don’t have to shush anyone (contrary to popular belief, librarians do NOT like to shush people). I also value reading to gain knowledge and as a method of transportation to other times, places and worlds. While on a larger scale, the values of reading are myriad and affect so many people.
Most importantly, reading has value as a form of communication. In the book I referenced, the protagonist corresponds with many people using reading and writing to talk with others about reading. Whether reading an article about medical information or deciphering your teenager’s abbreviated texts, communicating via reading is integral to our daily lives.
Another practical value of reading is that it educates. Education can come from experience, observation, oral lessons or reading. When reading, people may learn by example, whether good (“A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens) or bad (“American Psycho” by Bret Easton Ellis). We can read technical texts to learn more about a specific subject or self-help books and articles to improve ourselves. Reading the sports statistics aids us in predicting the next World Series. That great historical romance may teach history and social skills, while a futuristic Sci-Fi novel may spark creativity.
Reading is also a fun experience for most readers. I recently heard a patron say they spend their days reading and exercising and thought that sounded like a great way to keep the mind and body active. What a fun, valuable way to spend your time!
The moral value of reading can be harder to tease out. Of course, books such as “Chicken Soup of the Soul” or other inspirational texts are considered to have positive moral lessons. The musings of “Garfield the Cat” and the adventures of “Calvin and Hobbs” also often bring us moralistic lessons, even if the characters arrive there from antics. There is also some moral value to reading anything to educate oneself on subjects of interest. Knowing more about oneself and the world is bound to make the world a better place.
Philosophically speaking, the value of reading is very personal. While in college, I often debated with a friend about absolute good and evil. Reading has always been “good” in my book. With years of experience, I now think that reading just might qualify as one of the closest things to “absolute good” as you can get.
These opinions are just my subjective thinking on the values of reading. As with other questions about the importance of something, many of you may have different views than I do about reading and what makes it valuable, and that’s OK. I have slightly different opinions than the character in my book, yet, I still found the book to be a great read. Whatever you think about reading, I hope after finishing this article you take some time to consider its value in your life. The ability to read opens doors and helps us all navigate everyday life more easily. I think we can all agree that anything that makes life easier has some intrinsic value.
Just a quick aside, I want to give everyone a heads up that the Stillwater Public Library will be closed on Tuesday, May 24 for construction (we’re installing RFID equipment) and to conduct all staff training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.