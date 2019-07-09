Our summer spent in space has gone by faster than the speed of light! With just one more week of programming before finale week, you won’t want to miss these programs taking place the week of July 15.
On Tuesday, July 16, our favorite local songwriter Monty Harper performs mini concerts at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. “Take Me to Your Library” includes dancing, sing-alongs and a ton of fun.
On Wednesday, July 17, at 2:30 p.m., we will hold that teens’ Bottle Rocket Launch program that was rained out last week. The program will take place at Boomer Lake Park and includes working in teams using recycled materials to build, test and launch bottle rockets with the OSU Engineering Department. Please be sure to wear sunblock.
In the event of rain, we hold the previously scheduled Cardboard Construction Competition at the library. Be sure to check the library webpage and Facebook if the weather is iffy. We will post plans on both.
The last Summer Cinema of the year takes place Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The PG rated film “Rock Dog” will be shown on the big screen and popcorn will be served.
Another film will be featured at Fribrary for teens on Friday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. The modern classic “Contact” with Jodie Foster will be shown and snacks will be served. The film is rated PG.
For more information about all of the summer activities, visit the library’s webpage at http://library.stillwater.org.
Stacy DeLano is an Adult Services Librarian for the Stillwater Public Library. For information, contact sdelano@stillwater. org at 405-372-3633, extension 8124, or visit library.stillwater.org.
