I’m sure you vaguely remember learning about the stock market in school, and you probably have heard of many different types of savings accounts and other ways to save, but do you really understand any of it?
I know I didn’t until the last few years when my boyfriend and I started taking a much closer look at our finances. We’ve done a lot of self-teaching during the last couple of years, and I’m happy to say we are in a much better place financially than when we started.
I’ll admit, I didn’t think much about investing in the past because I thought I simply didn’t have enough to start. I was convinced that you needed a few thousand saved before starting, or it was pointless. Luckily, that’s not the case at all.
The Library is partnering with Penny Holt, vice president of marketing at Oklahoma Community Credit Union to give you an opportunity to learn about investing from an experienced professional for free!
I wish I had had a chance to go to a class like this when I was first trying to understand what my options were. Holt will cover a range of financial topics, including savings accounts, money markets, IRAs, how you can get started investing with very little and much more. That would have probably saved me a few months of fumbling through figuring out what options worked best for us.
If you’re interested in signing up for “Investing for Beginners,” which will be 6 p.m., April 28, at the Library, you can learn more and register at library.stillwater.org/register.php.
For those who would like to get started sooner or prefer doing their own research, the Library has a lot of books on the topic of finances. Here are just a few I found helpful, or that have been recommended to me in my search for information:
• “IRAs, 401(k)s & Other Retirement Plans: Strategies for Taking Your Money Out” by Twila Slesnick (343.73 SLE)
• “Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Your Financial Life Together” by Erin Lowry (332.024, also available as an eBook)
• “The Bogleheads’ Guide to Investing” by Mel Lindauer (332.6 LIN, also available as an eBook)
• “Crypto Investing Guide: How to Invest in BitCoin, DeFi, NFTS, and More” by Ian Balina (332.4 BAL)
• “A Random Walk Down Wall Street: the Time-tested Strategy for Successful Investing” by Burton Gordon Malkiel (332.63 MAL)
• “Investing for Dummies” by Eric Tyson (332.6 TYS)
• “The Lazy Person’s Guide to Investing” by Paul B. Farrell (332.6 FAR)
• “The Neatest Little Guide to Stock Market Investing” by Jason Kelly (332.63 KEL)
The Oklahoma Society of CPAs (OSCPA) also has a lot of resources available on its website oscpa.com/resources. We usually get copies of their Financial Fitness Kits at the Library, but it’s also accessible via their website under “Financial Literacy.” They have info sheets and videos on topics related to saving money and planning for retirement and other financial information on credit, fraud, paying for college, taxes, budgeting, debt management and more.
I’d also suggest checking out finance blogs that break down the strategies they’ve used as great places to learn more about the different “out of the box” ways you can save or invest.
A word of warning, though, you have to understand that, most of the time, the authors of these blogs are not finance professionals and they are writing about their personal experiences.
What they did to find success in investing may not work the same for you or may not be your best course of action.
It’s best to use these types of resources as a starting place to come up with ideas before jumping into more in-depth research either on your own or with the help of a finance professional.
Whatever way you decide to learn about investing, I highly encourage you to get started today! As cliché as it is to say, “You’ll wish you had started sooner,” it’s absolutely true.
To end with another cliché, “Time is money,” after all.
