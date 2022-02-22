The 2022 Stillwater Visitors Guide, also known as the Guide to the Local Scene, is designed to provide a quick reference for individuals to easily plan activities while visiting America’s Friendliest College Town!
The guide reads like a traditional lifestyle publication with an index of local hospitality industry partners categorized to easily scan Stillwater options at the back of the publication.
Whether you are a life-long resident of Stillwater, a temporary resident attending Oklahoma State University, or a first-time visitor to our community, you will learn something about Stillwater by paging through Stillwater’s only all-inclusive, information resource publication.
The 2022 Stillwater Visitors Guide is offered as a traditional print publication with a digital version available at www.VisitStillwater.org.
Over 100,000 copies of the forty-four-page annual publication are distributed nationwide and extensively within the local market, including lodging properties, meeting and event venues, dining establishments, museums, attractions, City of Stillwater Municipal Building, Stillwater Regional Airport, Stillwater Public Library, Stillwater Medical Center, extensively across the OSU campus, Chamber of Commerce, financial institutions, doctors and dentists offices, and to a majority of conference and event attendees throughout Stillwater and the surrounding areas.
The Guide is also made available at each of the Oklahoma Visitor Information Centers, Big 12 Conference destination marketing organization visitor information centers, and Perry, Guthrie, and Cushing hotels and chambers of commerce
Through a long-term partnership with Certified Folder Display Service, North America’s largest professional travel brochure distribution and display service, the Stillwater Guide to the Local Scene is also prominently positioned on display racks at locations throughout Oklahoma, southern Kansas, and western Arkansas. The display racks supply the traveling public with helpful information on things to see and do throughout the region.
Demand for copies of the Guide continues to increase annually in response to an aggressive digital marketing campaign, increased website traffic, social media interactions, inquiries made as a result of print and radio marketing efforts, as well as maintaining two visitor information stands at the Stillwater Regional Airport in both the inbound and outbound terminals.
Stop by the Visit Stillwater office at 2617 West 6th Avenue, home of the 24/7 Stillwater Visitor Information Center, to get your supply of Stillwater Guides to the Local Scene to distribute at your place of business.
For the most current and up-to-date information regarding the Stillwater hospitality industry, go to VisitStillwater.org, “Like” Visit Stillwater on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @VisitStillwater. Cristy Morrison, Visit Stillwater President and CEO, can be reached at Cristy@VisitStillwater.org or by calling 405-743-3697.
