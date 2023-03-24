Visit Stillwater has created a one-day event, on the day symbolized by our area code, 405 – April 5, 2023 – to remind visitors and residents to include #VisitStillwater in their social media posts while out and about in Stillwater.
Visitors and residents who visit Stillwater hotels, restaurants, attractions, retailers, convenience stores, lakes and other unique to Stillwater locations should take a picture(s) with their phone and post it online including #VisitStillwater.
405 Day participants should limit their pictures to one photo per location per person, with no limit to locations visited, on April 5, 2023. Individuals will be entered once per picture, with unlimited pictures. A digital wheel will be used to randomly choose winners.
An individual is eligible to win one $40 gift card to the Stillwater business of their choice. 5 different individuals will be drawn. For details, visit VisitStillwater.org.
A hashtag is a word or phrase preceded by a hash sign (or pound symbol - #) and used on social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, to identify and categorize digital content on a specific topic, event, theme, or conversation.
Clicking on a hash-tagged word in any message will show other Tweets or Instagram posts that include the same hashtag. Therefore, an advantage to utilizing hashtags is searching for information is simple, and allows you to connect social media posts to more easily aggregate content.
Hashtags can also allow you to start, follow, or join a social media conversation, which will often encourage input and interaction to spotlight an upcoming event, congratulate a sports team, announce a store opening or, participation in contests.
The use of hashtags is particularly beneficial to Visit Stillwater, as Stillwater’s destination marketing organization, to assist us in our efforts to communicate with residents and market our community to potential visitors.
Visual marketing software has enabled Visit Stillwater to locate, acquire rights to, and leverage visuals for our marketing efforts. If you #VisitStillwater, your image or post becomes accessible to us allowing our ability to showcase your experience – with your permission – through our website at VisitStillwater.org, social media platforms, and printed materials.
When business owners #VisitStillwater, it positions their social posts in front of locals and potential visitors which increases awareness of their business. Ultimately, the added exposure is intended to motivate individuals to support Stillwater businesses and ring their registers.
We urge residents and visitors to make #VisitStillwater part of their posts about positive experiences throughout our community. Who knows, you may see your pictures heading our website pages, within a social media post, on the pages of our annual Stillwater Guide to the Local Scene, or you may even win a gift card to your favorite Stillwater business.
For the most current and up-to-date information regarding the Stillwater hospitality industry, go to VisitStillwater.org, and follow Visit Stillwater on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @VisitStillwater. Cristy Morrison, Visit Stillwater President and CEO, can be reached at Cristy@VisitStillwater.org or by calling 405-743-3697.
