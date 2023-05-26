This is the time of year to switch gears, get outside, and do something fun with family and friends.
The Visit Stillwater team created Oklahoma’s first Geocache Tour throughout the Stillwater community and just recently added the, “Walking on the Wild Side Trail,” dedicated to animal lovers.
Join the world’s largest treasure hunt to learn more about Stillwater, enjoy the outdoors, experience new places, and make new friends. It is also an activity you can do by yourself, with a partner, or take the whole family along to make memories for a lifetime.
Geocaching is a type of global treasure hunt where people search for caches or hidden stashes of objects. Geocaching can also be described as a series of hide-and-seek games, where hiders provide online clues for seekers. Seekers use global positioning system (GPS) devices to find hidden containers called Geocaches.
There are three basic steps to begin your adventure. Simply create a Geocaching account online or through the Geocaching® app to view a map of the geocaches. Find a geocache by using the app to navigate to a geocache nearby. And then share your experience by signing and dating the logbook. Then, place the geocache back where you found it and log your experience online.
All caches are located in accessible public places, so you can participate at any time. Some are easier to find than others. However, whether you are about to find your first geocache or your thousandth, there is a community eager to help and welcome you. For an extra challenge, you can also use the codewords on the Visit Stillwater Tour to solve the coordinates for a bonus cache.
For a geocacher, the goal of completing a tour is to earn a Geocoin. The Visit Stillwater Geocoin is a silver metal medallion with the logo featuring the website to learn about additional attractions and activities in the community. Those completing the Walk on the Wild Side Trail will earn an official Geocaching trackable tag.
To play, find caches, and record the codes to earn points. Earn one point per codeword uncovered. Earn two points for purchasing admission at any attraction or dining out at unique to Stillwater restaurants. Also, earn two retail points for every $25.00 spent at any retail location within Stillwater. Earn 4 points per night by staying at any Stillwater hotel, short-term rental, or RV park located within the City limits.
After earning twenty total points, completing the survey, and collecting receipts a Geocoin will be awarded in-person or mailed. There have already been 85 individuals earning a Visit Stillwater Geocoin from 15 states including Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Arizona, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Carolina, Florida, Washington, and Alaska.
More details and the Geocaching Tour brochure can be found and downloaded at visitstillwater.org/things-to-do/geotour/.
For the most current and up-to-date information regarding the Stillwater hospitality industry, go to VisitStillwater.org, and follow Visit Stillwater on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @VisitStillwater. Cristy Morrison, Visit Stillwater President and CEO, can be reached at Cristy@VisitStillwater.org or by calling 405-743-3697.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.