Shop ’til you drop in America’s Friendliest College Town this summer for even more fun and retail therapy.
Every Friday in June, participating retailers and restaurants will stay open later than usual so you can shop late!
We’re encouraging Stillwater businesses located throughout the community – such as Downtown Stillwater, Campus Corner, The Strip, Lakeview Pointe, Pioneer Square, Bradford Plaza, Frontier Plaza, and Cimarron Plaza – to stay open until 9 p.m. Fridays in June as part of the Summer Shop SWO campaign.
It’s easy to be part of the fun! Just contact Nicole Horn at Nicole@VisitStillwater.org, and she’ll get you added to the marketing efforts.
On Friday, June 17, the 3rd Friday Art and Wine Walk will be expanded throughout downtown to also include live music by the Red Dirt Rangers, food trucks, and a bike night and car show.
Families are also invited to attend the Enchantment Under the Sea Community Dance. This special event will be held in the parking lot of the Stillwater Public Library.
Advance tickets are required and can be purchased at the Stillwater Community Center or by phone at 405-533-8433.
Stillwater Radio will broadcast live from Modella Art Gallery from 4-8 p.m. to highlight participating businesses and events occurring in the heart of Stillwater.
Some participating businesses are also offering exciting events each week.
For instance, Murphy’s Department Store has planned themed evenings, such as a game night, cold tea and food sampling, and product demonstrations.
Visit Stillwater has created a convenient landing page at visitstillwater.org/events/shop-until-dark-june-2022/ that will be updated with the participating retailers, restaurants, special events, and other fun things to see and do in Stillwater on Fridays in June. Be sure to check the landing page often for a full lineup of events.
Share your fun photos with us using #ShopSWO and #VisitStillwater as you capture your special memories. You may be featured on Visit Stillwater’s social media, website, or print publications.
When you shop locally, you ensure your sales tax dollars are reinvested to support vital public services in the city of Stillwater and throughout Payne County – including public safety, parks, streets, and that further enhances our quality of life.
Your local purchases support Stillwater businesses, jobs, and strengthens our economy.
We are often the recipient of much better customer service from our fellow residents and recognize the importance of supporting the local businesses that so often donate items and services to our annual fund-raising efforts.
For the most current and up-to-date information regarding the Stillwater hospitality industry, go to VisitStillwater.org, and follow Visit Stillwater on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @VisitStillwater. Cristy Morrison, Visit Stillwater President and CEO, can be reached at Cristy@VisitStillwater.org or by calling 405-743-3697.
