Spring is in the air, and so are the sights and sounds of the various types of events we will host in Stillwater over the upcoming months.

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, athletics fan, wine connoisseur, livestock breeder, or enjoy the arts and live music, we have something for you.

Here’s a glimpse of the types of events you’ll find in Stillwater throughout the spring.

April:

32nd Annual Stillwater Home & Garden Show

Payne County Expo Center

April 2-3, 2022

6th Annual Flying Aggies Fly-In

Stillwater Regional Airport

April 2, 2022

Payne County Pride Festival

Downtown Stillwater

April 2, 2022

43rd Annual Stillwater Arts Festival

Downtown Stillwater

April 15-16, 2022

16th Annual Remember the Ten Run

Oklahoma State University

April 16, 2022

Orange Power Weekend - April 22-24, 2022

OSU Spring Football Finale

Boone Pickens Stadium

April 23, 2022

10th Annual Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café

Elm Street

April 27, 2022

30th Annual Calf Fry Festival

The Tumbleweed

April 28-30, 2022

MAY:

OSU Graduation Commencement

Oklahoma State University

May 6-7, 2022

NCAA Division 1 Women’s Golf Regional

Karsten Creek Golf Club

May 9-11, 2022

53rd Special Olympics OK Summer Games

Oklahoma State University

May 11-13, 2022

Stillwater Wine Festival

Payne County Expo Center

May 13-14, 2022

Payne County Flea Market

Payne County Expo Center

May 14, 2022

Stillwater High School Graduation

Gallagher-Iba Arena

May 20, 2022

Mini Silky Fainting Goat Show

Payne County Expo Center

May 26-28, 2022

JUNE:

OK Junior Cattlemen’s Association Cattle Show

Payne County Expo Center

June 2-5, 2022

Oklahoma Hereford Association Show

Payne County Expo Center

June 10-11, 2022

3rd Annual EPOS Sports Experience

Oklahoma State University

June 13-18, 2022

The Visit Stillwater calendar of events is updated throughout the day to provide a compressive resource for residents and visitors when planning activities. If you don’t find your event at VisitStillwater.org, please add it so we can help get the word out for you as well.

For the most current and up-to-date information regarding the Stillwater hospitality industry, go to VisitStillwater.org, “Like” Visit Stillwater on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @VisitStillwater. Cristy Morrison, Visit Stillwater President and CEO, can be reached at Cristy@VisitStillwater.org or by calling 405-743-3697.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you