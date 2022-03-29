Spring is in the air, and so are the sights and sounds of the various types of events we will host in Stillwater over the upcoming months.
Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, athletics fan, wine connoisseur, livestock breeder, or enjoy the arts and live music, we have something for you.
Here’s a glimpse of the types of events you’ll find in Stillwater throughout the spring.
April:
32nd Annual Stillwater Home & Garden Show
Payne County Expo Center
April 2-3, 2022
6th Annual Flying Aggies Fly-In
Stillwater Regional Airport
April 2, 2022
Payne County Pride Festival
Downtown Stillwater
April 2, 2022
43rd Annual Stillwater Arts Festival
Downtown Stillwater
April 15-16, 2022
16th Annual Remember the Ten Run
Oklahoma State University
April 16, 2022
Orange Power Weekend - April 22-24, 2022
OSU Spring Football Finale
Boone Pickens Stadium
April 23, 2022
10th Annual Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café
Elm Street
April 27, 2022
30th Annual Calf Fry Festival
The Tumbleweed
April 28-30, 2022
MAY:
OSU Graduation Commencement
Oklahoma State University
May 6-7, 2022
NCAA Division 1 Women’s Golf Regional
Karsten Creek Golf Club
May 9-11, 2022
53rd Special Olympics OK Summer Games
Oklahoma State University
May 11-13, 2022
Stillwater Wine Festival
Payne County Expo Center
May 13-14, 2022
Payne County Flea Market
Payne County Expo Center
May 14, 2022
Stillwater High School Graduation
Gallagher-Iba Arena
May 20, 2022
Mini Silky Fainting Goat Show
Payne County Expo Center
May 26-28, 2022
JUNE:
OK Junior Cattlemen’s Association Cattle Show
Payne County Expo Center
June 2-5, 2022
Oklahoma Hereford Association Show
Payne County Expo Center
June 10-11, 2022
3rd Annual EPOS Sports Experience
Oklahoma State University
June 13-18, 2022
The Visit Stillwater calendar of events is updated throughout the day to provide a compressive resource for residents and visitors when planning activities. If you don’t find your event at VisitStillwater.org, please add it so we can help get the word out for you as well.
Cristy Morrison, Visit Stillwater President and CEO, can be reached at Cristy@VisitStillwater.org or by calling 405-743-3697.
