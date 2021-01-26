For those who don’t know, a hashtag is a word or phrase preceded by a hash sign (or pound symbol - #) and used on social media platforms, such as Twitter and Instagram, to identify and categorize digital content on a specific topic, event, theme, or conversation.
Clicking on a hashtagged word in any message will show other Tweets or Instagram posts that include the same hashtag. Therefore, an advantage to utilizing hashtags is searching for information is simple, and allows you to connect social media posts to more easily aggregate content.
Hashtags can also allow you to start, follow, or join a social media conversation, which will often encourage input and interaction to spotlight an upcoming event, congratulate a sports team, announce a store opening, or participation in contests.
The use of hashtags is particularly beneficial to Visit Stillwater, as Stillwater’s destination marketing organization, to assist us in our efforts to communicate with residents and market our community to potential visitors.
Visual marketing software has enabled Visit Stillwater to locate, acquire rights to, and leverage visuals for our marketing efforts. If you #VisitStillwater, your image or post becomes accessible to us allowing our ability to showcase your experience through our website at VisitStillwater.org, social media platforms, and printed materials.
When business owners #VisitStillwater, it positions their social posts in front of locals and potential visitors which increases awareness of their business. Ultimately, the added exposure is intended to motivate individuals to support Stillwater businesses and ring their registers.
Individuals considering a trip to Stillwater can search #VisitStillwater to view and learn from the experiences of others. This user-generated content is often of tremendous value because individuals don’t typically have anything to personally gain by singing the praises of our community, so it can be perceived as more authentic and trustworthy.
Visit Stillwater sources, acquires rights to, and leverages visuals through the use of #VisitStillwater, and other strategically utilized hashtags. We can manage our images in one place, increase organic traffic, and coordinate partner content.
We urge residents and visitors to make #VisitStillwater part of their posts of positive experiences throughout our community. Who knows, you may see your pictures heading our website pages, within a social media post, or on the pages of our annual Stillwater Visitor Guide.
For the most current and up-to-date information regarding the Stillwater hospitality industry, go to, “Like” Visit Stillwater on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @VisitStillwater. You may even win one of our online contests throughout the year.
Cristy Morrison, President and CEO, represents Visit Stillwater, 2617 W. 6th Avenue, Stillwater, OK 74074. She can be reached at Cristy@VisitStillwater.org or by calling 405-743-3697.
