Established by the U.S. Travel Association in 1983, National Travel and Tourism Week is an annual tradition to celebrate the U.S. travel community and travel’s essential role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, inspiring new businesses, and elevating the quality of life for Americans every day.
To celebrate NTTW, Visit Stillwater invites you to participate in our Ring Registers Promotion. Simply spend a minimum of $100 and keep your receipts for any hospitality-related purchases from Sunday, May 7, 2023, to Saturday, May 13, 2023, to be eligible to win 1 of 9 gift cards to a Stillwater hospitality industry business of your choice.
Sunday, May 7 - Saturday, May 13, 2023
• Provide receipts, or copies of receipts for purchases made at Stillwater hospitality-related businesses including retailers, restaurants, and hotels.
Friday, May 19, 2023
•Forms must be received by Visit Stillwater staff.
– The digital submission form can be found at visitstillwater.org/ring-registers-promo/.
– The Physical form can be printed from the website and delivered by mail or dropped off at the Visit Stillwater office, 2617 West 6th Avenue.
• One entry per person.
Friday, May 26, 2023
• Drawings will take place for the 9 winners.
• Names of participants will be added to a raffle drum – winners will be randomly selected.
• Participants are eligible for only one prize.
Sunday, May 28, 2023
• Winners will be contacted by phone and/or email. If Visit Stillwater staff is unable to reach an individual by Sunday, May 28 another individual will be drawn.
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
• Winners will be confirmed and posted at VisitStillwater.org and @VisitStillwater on social media.
There will be 9 drawings as follows:
• 4 individuals spending over $100 will receive a $50 gift card.
• 3 individuals spending over $250 will receive a $100 gift card.
• 2 individuals spending over $500 will receive a $250 gift card.
The purpose of this promotion is to spotlight the importance of visitor dollars on the local economy, to remind residents of the importance of shopping locally, and to ring registers around town! For detailed information, go to visitstillwater.org/ring-registers-promo/.
For the most current and up-to-date information regarding the Stillwater hospitality industry, go to VisitStillwater.org, and follow Visit Stillwater on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @VisitStillwater. Cristy Morrison, Visit Stillwater President and CEO, can be reached at Cristy@VisitStillwater.org or by calling 405-743-3697.
