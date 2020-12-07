4 of 5 Stillwater recall petitions reach goal

A majority of Stillwater’s city councilors could be facing a recall election as early as April 6, depending on what happens during a 10-day protest period that begins Thursday.
Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle and City Attorney John Dorman confirmed Monday that petitions to recall Mayor Will Joyce, Vice Mayor Pat Darlington, Councilor Amy Dzialowski and Councilor John Wedlake had enough valid signatures – by a narrow margin – to force a recall election.
Only the petition to recall Councilor Alane Zannotti fell short of the 416 required, with 414 valid signatures.
The signatures were verified by the Payne County Election Board, which compared them to voter rolls to ensure they corresponded to registered voters residing within the Stillwater city limits.
Mayor Will Joyce has found himself the target of profane graffiti and sometimes even threats since signing emergency orders that required face coverings in public and temporarily closed some businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The entire City Council later came under fire for enacting an ordinance that requires masks be worn in public settings.
The petition for Joyce’s recall had 425 signatures while Darlington’s had 421.
The petition seeking Dzialowski’s recall had 418 and Wedlake’s just met the requirement with exactly 416.
A group of residents calling themselves Unite Stillwater has accused the City Council of failure to perform its duties and violating the constitutional rights of residents as it enacted measures designed to protect public health.
Dorman said the 10-day protest period begins upon publication in the local newspaper of record and expires at the end of business Dec. 21.
People have until then to challenge the validity of the signatures and whether they should or should not have been counted and/or the sufficiency of the petition itself.
Those challenges have to be filed in Payne County District Court, he said. If challenges are filed and the court docket pushes the election resolution out too far, it could be fall before the election can be scheduled.
If a majority of the voters choose to recall any of the four councilors, they would be removed from office as soon as the election results were certified.
Depending on what happens in the Feb. 9 election for Seat 4, currently held by Darlington, one or two remaining councilors could find themselves unable to constitute a quorum and conduct official business, including filling the vacancies so it can function.
Dorman has repeatedly said Stillwater’s City Charter doesn’t address situations like this. It’s not something anyone ever anticipated.
“We’re in a brave new world at that point,” he said. “We’re working on that .. It’s basically a doomsday scenario.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.